Hetrick big in high jump again at Behrend
ERIE — Former Redbank Valley Bulldogs standout and sophomore Sam Hetrick of Penn State Behrend won Sunday’s high jump title at the Behrend Invitational by clearing an outdoor best height of 6 feet, 9 3/4 inches.
That’s one inch shy of his indoor best from February. That ranks him tied for No. 2 nationally in NCAA Division III behind indoor national champion Kyle Rollins of St. John Fisher. Hetrick shares No. 2 with Sam Beatty of Central College.
Hetrick earned All-American honors finishing fifth in the indoor high jump in March after clearing 6 feet, 8 inches.
Hetrick won the long jump as well at the Invite, going 20 feet, 6 1/4 inches.
— Washington & Jefferson’s Declan Fricko cleared 6 feet, 1 1/4 inches to finish fourth at the Sparky Adams Invitational last Saturday.
— The Clarion University Golden Eagles baseball team dropped a 17-4 non-conference loss to Penn State DuBois Tuesday. The 10-28 Golden Eagles play California four times this weekend starting with two games in Washington on Friday, then a home doubleheader Saturday.
Redbank Valley graduate Bryan Layton is 3-3 on the mound for the Golden Eagles with a 6.44 earned run average over 29 1/3 innings. He’s struck out 33 and walked eight.
— At Penn State DuBois, Union graduate and junior catcher Luke Salvo is hitting .286 (4-for-14) in 14 games for the 22-10 Lions.
Youth baseball, softball starting
The Rimersburg and New Bethlehem Little League season gets under way this Saturday with opening day scheduled in Rimersburg as both the major and minor baseball divisions will have teams from Rimersburg and New Bethlehem playing each other.
The New Bethlehem major softball teams travel to Knox Saturday for their openers.
The opening home weekend for New Bethlehem is May 7.
New Bethlehem Little League President Lance Musser said that the annual Tut Toth Memorial Tournament is scheduled for May 20-21. Check the New Bethlehem Little League Facebook page for donation and T-shirt ordering information.