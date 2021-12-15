Clarion wrestlers sweep at Messiah Duals
MECHANICSBURG — The Clarion University wrestling team ran its dual match win streak to six straight last Saturday, with Clarion defeating Stevens Institute of Technology 36-14 and Messiah 35-15 at the Messiah Duals. Clarion (6-1, 2-0 MAC) racked up the bonus points in their wins over the Ducks and the Falcons, notching six wins by fall and a number of tech falls as well.
Brookville’s Caleb Hetrick went 2-0 at 174 pounds. He won by injury default against Stevens’ Frank Medina and notched a 17-0 technical fall against Messiah’s Tyler Riley.
For the season, Hetrick is now 7-4.
Clarion is off to the Reno Tournament of Champions this Sunday, then travel to Buffalo next Thursday to complete their calendar year schedule before returning to action Jan. 7 in Mid-America Conference play Jan. 7 at home against SIU-Edwardsville.
Hinderliter lights it up in PSU-DuBois loss
Former Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs standout had a career-high scoring game in Penn State-DuBois’ 93-67 loss last Saturday.
Hinderliter finished with 27 points and five assists while Union graduate Lexey Shick finished with 22 points, five assists and four steals.
Last Friday, DuBois lost 81-68 to PSU-Brandywine as Hinderliter scored 18 points with nine rebounds. Shick finished with 2 points, eight assists, nine rebounds and four steals.
For the season, Hinderliter (14.9) and Shick (12.3) are 1-2 on the team in scoring. Hinderliter averages a team-best 7.3 rebounds per game while Shick leads the team with 4.7 assists per game.
DuBois heads into the holiday break with a 3-7 record. The Lady Lions’ season-long road trip — gymnasium construction has left the team without a home gym this winter — continues Jan. 10 at Central Penn.
Correction
Union Damsels basketball player Kya Wetzel was incorrectly identified in last week’s edition.