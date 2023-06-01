Falcon Knights knocked out in semis
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Running into DuBois Central Catholic in the District 9 Class 1A semifinals, the A-C Valley/Union Falcon Knights baseball team dropped a 15-0 loss in three innings last Thursday.
The loss dropped the Falcon Knights to 11-9 for the season.
Caden Burns managed the only hit off Central starter Carter Hickman, who struck out three and walked none while needing just 36 pitches to get through three innings.
The Cardinals led 4-0 going into the bottom of the third before scoring 11 runs, finishing the game with two outs via the 15-Run Rule.
Blake Pisarcik had three hits with a double for the Cardinals while Hickman homered and drove in five runs. Aiden Snowberger doubled twice and drove in three runs.
Sebastian Link and Alex Preston pitched for the Falcon Knights.
D9 baseball, softball playoffs
The District 9 baseball and softball playoffs crowned champions with other teams advancing to sub-regional matchups. The state brackets all begin Monday.
In baseball, Clarion won its first Class 1A title with a 6-3 win over DuBois Central Catholic on Monday at Showers Field in a game played before the Bulldogs’ title win over Karns City.
All four teams advance to the state playoffs that begin Monday at sites and times to be announced.
In Class 3A, Punxsutawney routed Chestnut Ridge, 15-0, on Tuesday in their sub-regional final with District 5 to earn a state berth. In Class 4A, St. Marys downed Carrick 10-2 to advance to its sub-regional final Thursday against Bellefonte with the winner punching a ticket to states.
In softball Monday at Heindl Field in DuBois, St. Marys won the Class 4A title with an 8-1 win over Clearfield while Cranberry edged Curwensville, 7-6, for the Class 2A title. In Class 1A, DuBois Central Catholic downed Elk County Catholic, 6-2.
In consolation games also on Monday, Moniteau beat Johnsonburg 7-4 in Class 2A while Forest Area topped Otto-Eldred 14-6 in Class 1A. Tuesday in true-second games to decide the second seed for the district for the state brackets, Moniteau beat Curwensville 10-6 in eight innings in Class 1A and Elk County Catholic topped Forest Area, 14-4, in five innings.
In a Class 5A, sub-regional final Tuesday, DuBois lost to Central Mountain, 9-1.
Youth baseball reports
Submitted by the Southern Clarion County Little League:
From MONDAY, May 22: CCC Bank took its game in dramatic walk-off fashion, thanks to a single at the end of the game to topple Smith’s Auto for the third time this season. The game was tied at seven with CCC Bank batting in the bottom of the sixth when Jaxen Boltz singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring Jace Babinsack for the win.
CCC Bank earned the victory despite allowing Smith’s Auto to score four runs in the first inning. Smith’s Auto’s big inning was driven by walks by Kayden Wensel and Lily Myers, a single by Colton Brown and by Gavin Ealy.
Ryder Walker was on the hill for CCC Bank. The righty surrendered four runs on zero hits over two-thirds of an inning, striking out two.
Bobby Deitz started the game for Smith’s Auto. Bobby surrendered one run on four hits over two innings, striking out six. Axle Fowler entered the game from the Bull pen pitching one inning.
CCC Bank totaled 19 hits. Jace Babinsack, Asher Graham, Owen Coradi. Boltz, Austin Traister, Ryder Walker, Mason Coradi and Bryce Stewart all had multiple hits for CCC Bank. Graham and Babinsack each collected three hits to lead CCC Bank. Noah Kribel add a hit.
DeVon Bowser led Smith’s Auto with two hits in three at bats. Braxton Wensel, Fowler, Brown, Deitz, and Nakota Kightlinger all had hits for Smith’s.
The win helped CCC Bank improve to 5-2 in league play (7-2 overall). The lose dropped Smith’s Auto to 5-2 in league play and 5-4 overall.
From THURSDAY, May 25: It came down to the last play, but Clarion County Community Bank was on the wrong end of a walk-off 11-10 defeat to Sherman’s Auto Repair on Thursday in Emlenton. Sherman’s Auto Repair trailed 10-9 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Elijah Elliott doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.
CCC Bank trailed by five runs in the fourth inning, but then fought back to lower the final margin. CCC Bank scored eight runs in the failed comeback. Ryder Walker, Jace Babinsack, Jaxen Boltz, Bryce Stewart, Mason and Owen Coradi all picked up RBIs in the rally.
After CCC Bank scored one run in the top of the fourth, Sherman’s Auto Repair answered with one of their own. CCC Bank scored when Trevor Elliott singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring Owen Coradi. Sherman’s Auto Repair then answered with a run of its own.
Mason Coradi started on the hill for CCC Bank. The righty allowed six hits and five runs over one inning, striking out one and walking one. Asher Graham entered the game as relief, throwing two innings to slow the scoring.
CCC Bank racked up 18 hits. Owen Coradi, Jaxen Boltz, Jace Babinsack, Bryce Stewart, and Mason Coradi each collected multiple hits for CCC Bank. Stewart, Babinsack, Boltz, and Owen Coradi each collected three hits to lead CCC Bank. Asher Graham, Ryder Walker, Trevor Elliot, and Austin Traister added a hit each.
Sherman’s Auto Repair collected 15 hits.
In earlier games: CCC Bank had everything working on Tuesday, winning big over Emlenton Granite 9-2. CCC Bank fired up the offense in the first inning, when Ryder Walker singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
CCC Bank put up three runs in the sixth inning. Owen Coradi, Trevor Elliott, and Austin Traister each had RBIs in the big inning. Asher Graham took the win for CCC Bank. He went three innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out nine.
CCC Bank racked up 18 hits in the game. Elliott, Walker, Owen Coradi, Jaxen Boltz, Traister, Jace Babinsack, and Graham each collected multiple hits for CCC Bank. Walker and Elliott each had three hits to lead CCC Bank.
— CCC Bank took Sunday’s game in dramatic fashion, with a 6-5 walk-off victory over Swartfager Farms (Knox). The game was tied at five with CCC Bank batting in the bottom of the sixth when Asher Graham grounded out but scored Noah Kriebel for the game-winning run.
CCC Bank put up three runs in the fourth inning. The big inning was thanks to a single by Mason Coradi and a double by Jace Babinsack .
Asher Graham started the game for CCC Bank. The pitcher lasted three innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out six.
CCC Bank scattered 16 hits in the game. Austin Traister, Ryder Walker, Noah Kriebel, Jace Babinsack , and Mason Coradi all had multiple hits for CCC Bank. Kriebel, Walker, and Traister all had three hits to lead CCC Bank. Graham, Owen Coradi, and Trevor Elliot added a hit each. Graham, Walker, both Coradis, and Jaxen Boltz all flashed some brilliant glove work on defense.
In other games:
TUESDAY, May 30
Shick’s 14, Gatesman’s 2
In a four-inning game, Emma Kiffer and Hayden Corle combined on a two-hitter against Gatesman’s. Kifer allowed both hits in three innings, striking out nine and walking one.
Corle, Andrew Kifer and Nash Earley each had two hits with Corle and Kifer doubling and Earley ripping a home run.
TUESDAY, May 23
Shick’s 16, New Bethlehem 3
In a four-inning game, Shick’s pitchers Hayden Corle, Harry Bliss and Olivia Kifer combined on a four-hitter to get the win.
Bentley McKinney and Lucas Short each had three hits while Hayden Corel, Nash Earley, Ayden Wassam and Traelan Pinson each had two hits. Bliss tripled while Earley hit two doubles and Andrew Kifer doubled once.