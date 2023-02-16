Rider snaps CUP wrestling winning streak
CLARION — The Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team saw its eight-match win streak snapped on Sunday afternoon in a 25-12 loss to Rider in the final home match of the regular season.
The team honored its five seniors in their final career matches in Tippin Gym, but the Broncs spoiled the festivities with a complete effort throughout the lineup. Rider won seven of the 10 bouts contested on Sunday, claiming bonus points in four of them.
The Golden Eagles were the ones to draw first blood, though, with Joey Fischer winning with a late takedown over Tyler Klinsky. Klinsky led 3-1 heading into the third period before a quick escape by Fischer put the bout to within one point. Fischer had been working for an upper-body takedown throughout the match and finally locked it up with eight seconds left, hitting the inside trip to bring Klinsky to his back before time expired.
Rider took the initiative over the next four bouts, winning two by bonus points to open up a 15-3 lead. Cam Pine took four of those points back in the 165-pound bout, working over Hunter Mays for a major decision. Not only did Pine control the pace of the action, taking Mays down twice in the first two periods, he also drew the benefit of a number of stall points as he broke Mays down. Pine took a 7-0 lead with a hard ride in the third period, drawing one more stall point and taking the riding point for the 9-0 major.
Will Feldkamp kept the dream of a comeback win alive at 184 pounds, tilting Isaac Dean a number of times and coming within a hair’s breadth of a win by fall in his final home match. The senior was forced to settle for the technical fall, hanging a 17-2 score on Dean in just three minutes and 51 seconds.
Ty Bagoly battled in his final career match on his home mat, working hard against nationally-ranked Ethan Laird but ultimately falling by a major decision. David Szuba wrapped the match for the Broncs with a decision over Austin Chapman, winning by a late takedown.
Next up for the Golden Eagles is a trip to West Virginia Friday before visiting top-ranked Penn State Sunday starting at 1 p.m.
Hetrick wins high jump at SPIRE Invite
GENEVA, Ohio — Former Redbank Valley standout and current Penn State Behrend high jumper Sam Hetrick cleared 6 feet, 9 1/2 inches to win the title at the SPIRE Collegiate Indoor Games held at the SPIRE Institute Track and Field Facility last Saturday.
Hetrick won with the less misses criteria against Slippery Rock’s A.J. Virata with Youngstown State’s Nathan Leskovac finishing third at 6 feet, 7 inches.
Hetrick, a two-time high jump All-American, ranks No. 5 in the nation among NCAA Division III jumpers with his season-best jump to date. He was eighth at outdoor nationals last year at 6 feet, 8 3/4 inches while placing fifth at indoor nationals last spring with a jump of 6 feet, 7 3/4 inches.
Hetrick’s lifetime best is 6 feet, 10 3/4 inches he cleared last February at the Ashland Jud Logan Light Giver Open Collegiate Indoor.
Next up for Hetrick is the Wittenberg Invitational this Friday and Saturday.
Also at the SPIRE games, Hetrick’s former Bulldogs teammate and Washington & Jefferson sophomore Declan Fricko cleared 5 feet, 10 3/4 inches to finish 14th overall.
Last Chance registration for NBLL
NEW BETHLEHEM — The New Bethlehem Little League will hold its last chance registration at the Redbank Valley High School auxiliary gymnasium Sunday starting at 3 p.m.
Registration fees are $20 for t-ball, $30 for farm/minor/major baseball and softball and $50 for junior baseball and softball.
Tryouts for major girls’ softball and baseball will also take place. Any child 9 or older is eligible to try out for his or her respective major team. The league highly encourages any eligible child to do so. Major softball goes at 3 p.m. while major baseball begins at 4 p.m.
The league also announced that all minor softball games will be played in New Bethlehem with no plans to travel this summer. T-ball softball is for kids ages 4 to 7.
For more information, go to www.newbethlehemlittleleague.org.
Hunter-Trapper Ed class slated at two sites
RIMERSBURG — The Rimersburg Rod & Gun Club and St. Petersburg Rod & Gun Club are sponsoring hunter-trapper education classes.
The Rimersburg Rod & Gun Club is holding its class March 11 at the Club from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. while St. Petersburg is holding its class March 18 at the St. Petersburg Fire Hall on the same time schedule. Both events will be providing lunch at no cost.
Students must be at least 11 years old on the day of the class. All class materials will be provided by the Game Commission and parents/guardians are not required but encouraged to attend the classes.
To enroll, go on-line to www.pgc.pa.gove, click on education, Hunter Trapper education and follow the directions to enroll in either class.
For more information, call 724-399-2371 or 814-319-6062.