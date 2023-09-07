Grove City tops Westminster, 17-7
GROVE CITY — Junior running back Nico Flati ran for a game-high 114 yards while the Grove City College defense held visiting Westminster to 11 first downs and 67 rushing yards Saturday afternoon as the Wolverines earned a 17-7 Presidents’ Athletic Conference win at Robert E. Thorn Field in the season opener.
The game marked a college reunion for some former Redbank Valley Bulldogs as Kobe Bonnanno started at nose tackle and made three tackles (1 solo, 2 assists). Trenten Rupp, a backup defensive back and special teamer, made a tackle as well. For Westminster, Coltin Bartley started again at long-snapper and recovered a fumbled Wolverines punt.
Another former Bulldog, junior Dalton Bish, is on the GCC roster.
After allowing a touchdown on the first possession of the game, Grove City blanked Westminster on its final seven drives and limited Westminster to 118 total yards on those seven possessions. Overall, Grove City held Westminster to 183 offensive yards.
Sophomore linebacker Ben Bladel helped lead the defensive effort with two sacks and a forced fumble. Sophomore linebacker Jack Jollie recorded seven stops in his first start while junior defensive end Bryce Spolnik added six stops, including two for loss.
Grove City forged a 7-7 tie with 3:16 left in the first quarter as senior running back Joey Guida scored on a seven-yard run. That capped a 12-play, 65-yard drive that used 6:41. Grove City did not attempt a pass on the drive.
Westminster turned over the ball on downs at its own 45 late in the first quarter as Spolnik and senior free safety Trevor Beck threw Westminster running back Jordan Lowe for a five-yard loss on fourth-and-2.
Six plays later, junior quarterback Logan Pfeuffer fired a 28-yard touchdown strike to senior wide receiver Scott Fraser, who out-jumped two defenders in the end zone for the catch.
The Wolverines then pushed the lead to 17-7 on the final play of the first half when sophomore kicker Caleb Kuechly kicked a 30-yard field goal. He also went 2 for 2 on extra points.
Pfeuffer finished 6 of 11 for 69 yards. All six completions went to Fraser.
Grove City finished with 188 rushing yards. Flati carried the ball 24 times for his 114 yards. The Wolverines held a 35:03-24:57 edge in time of possession, along with a 257-183 advantage in total yardage. Grove City closed the game with a 13-play, 70-yard drive that used the final 9:18 of the game.
The Wolverines travel to Waynesburg Saturday while Westminster hosts Thiel.
Bulldogs postponed in ABC League
Following the on-field medical emergency involving Karns City’s Mason Martin at last Friday’s football game against Redbank Valley, both the Karns City at Redbank Valley and East Brady at Slippery Rock games scheduled for last Saturday in the ABC Youth Football League were canceled.
This week’s schedule has Redbank Valley traveling to Clarion-Limestone for a 9:30 a.m. bantam division kickoff