ABC Youth Football
playoffs begin
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs Junior Division youth football team will play in this year’s ABC League playoffs.
The Juniors finished 8-0 after beating Grove City 58-20 last Saturday and earned the second seed in the six-team bracket, thus a first-round bye. They’ll play Oct. 30 against an opponent to be determined at A-C Valley High School starting at 10 a.m.
This week at Clarion-Limestone, No. 5 seed Karns City meets No. 4 seed Slippery Rock at 10 a.m. and No. 6 seed Brookville meets No. 3 seed Union at noon in the first-round junior games.
Last week against Grove City, Jace Clowser ran for 178 yards on 16 carries and caught one pass for 49 yards with five touchdowns overall. Kayleb Young threw for two touchdown passes totaling 61 yards while Tayvin Kennedy ran for 83 yards on six carries with two touchdowns and three two-point conversions.
Nico Rex scored a touchdown and two-point conversion while Preston Kennemuth also scored a two-pointer.
Defensively, Elliot Troup led the unit with five tackles with Chris Shillings making three stops.
The Seniors lost to Grove City, 38-6, and finished the year with a 1-7 record. Easton Magagnotti scored the team’s touchdown while running for 21 yards on 10 carries while making two tackles. Parker Kennemuth ran for 41 yards on 12 carries while Landon Hornberger rushed for 21 yards on 10 carries. Quarterback Sean Yeany completed two passes for 16 yards.
Defensively, Kennemuth and Riley Schrecengost each made five tackles while Aiden Byers finished with four.
The Bantams beat Grove City 12-0 to finish 5-3. There is no playoff in the division, although this is the first year wins and losses were recorded.
In last week’s edition, stat leaders were mistakenly flipped between the Seniors and Juniors.
Honor roll cites Bain, Shreckengost
WARREN — Noah Archer helped Port Allegany in its playoff quest scoring three touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown with just over six minutes to play to help the Gators beat Brockway, 26-21.
For his effort, Archer is the Week Eight D9and10Sports.com District 9 Jim Kelly Football Player of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg.
Archer did a little of everything for Port Allegany in the win rushing 24 times for 109 yards and a touchdown, catching seven passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns, and intercepting a ball on defense while making three tackles. His 43-yard touchdown catch with 6:28 gave Port Allegany the lead for good, 26-21.
Honorable Mention: Brayden Fox (Brockway), Jalen Kosko (Brockway), Brayden Kunselman (Brookville), Tate Lindermuth (Brookville), Jase Ferguson (Central Clarion County), Cam-Ron Hays (DuBois), Noah Cherry (Elk County Catholic), Ben Reynolds (Elk County Catholic) Jayce Anderson (Karns City), Luke Garing (Karns City), Ryan Love (Otto-Eldred), Bryson Bain (Redbank Valley), Ray Shreckengost (Redbank Valley), Charlie Coudriet (St. Marys), Christian Coudriet (St. Marys), Travis Cooney (Smethport, Noah Lent (Smethport).
Clarion U. football canceled
CLARION — The Clarion University football game against Cal U scheduled for last Saturday was been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The game will not be rescheduled, and will be entered into the official results as a “No Contest.”
Next up for the 0-6 Golden Eagles is a home game this Saturday against Seton Hill starting at noon.