ABC Youth Football opens season
WEST SUNBURY — The Redbank Valley youth football program kicked off the ABC Football League season by going 1-2 at Moniteau last Saturday.
The Seniors won 22-8 while the Juniors were edged 12-6 in double overtime. The Bantams dropped a 40-6 decision.
All three teams are back in action at home this Saturday against East Brady with the Bantam kickoff set for 4:30 p.m.
H’burg still alive at LLWSWILLIAMSPORT — Improving its record to 10-0 in elimination games this summer, the Hollidaysburg Little League All-Stars, the Pennsylvania 11-12-year-old baseball state champions, advanced in the United States Bracket with a 10-0 win over Hagerstown, Ind., in a game stopped after four innings via the 10-Run Rule.
Next up for Hollidaysburg on Wednesday was another elimination game against Pearland, Texas. The winner advanced to Thursday’s losers’ bracket final against Wednesday’s Hawaii vs. Tennessee loser. Thursday’s winner plays in the U.S. final on Saturday with the World Series Championship game set for Sunday.
In the international bracket, the lone unbeaten teams are Chinese Taipei and Mexico while Nicaragua and Curacao are left in the losers’ bracket.
Golf scramble set for SundayRIMERSBURG — The Union High School All-Sports Booster Club and Union COG Pool Park is sponsoring its annual golf scramble scheduled for Sunday at Clarion Oaks Golf Course starting at 9 a.m.
The cost to register for a foursome is $240, which includes dinner.
Prize money based on a 30-team field is $500 for first place, $250 for second and $100 for third place.
The event features skins and mulligans with door prizes and other items. There is a 30-team limit and teams should register by emailing cathywalzak@hotmail.com or calling 814-745-3832.
5K Race/Half Marathon set for Sept. 17
NEW BETHLEHEM — The new 5K Race/Fun Walk and Half Marathon sponsored by the Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 during the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival.
The races start and end at the South Bethlehem Borough building and most of the race is on the Redbank Trail while the half marathon takes runners through the rolling hills of the area.
The race begins at 8:30 a.m. with same-day registration beginning at 7:30 p.m. On-line registration can be done at runnersignup.com. The cost is $20 for the 5K and $30 for the half marathon if done before race day, during which the cost rises $5.
Many trophies and medals will be awarded in various men’s and women’s divisions.
All proceeds benefit the fire department.