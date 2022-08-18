Meet the Bulldog Night scheduled for Friday
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Booster Club is hosting its annual Meet the Bulldog Night for this Friday starting at 5 p.m. with a tailgate party at the concession stand area at the football stadium.
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Booster Club is hosting its annual Meet the Bulldog Night for this Friday starting at 5 p.m. with a tailgate party at the concession stand area at the football stadium.
Coaches and players eat free with others getting a meal for a $5 donation.
The events on the football field start at 6:30 with band members, cheerleaders and members of all of the school teams, junior high and varsity, being introduced.
The admission to the event is free.
RIMERSBURG — The Union High School All-Sports Booster Club and Union COG Pool Park is sponsoring its annual golf scramble scheduled for Sunday at Clarion Oaks Golf Course starting at 9 a.m.
The cost to register for a foursome is $240, which includes dinner.
Prize money based on a 30-team field is $500 for first place, $250 for second and $100 for third place.
The event features skins and mulligans with door prizes and other items. There is a 30-team limit and teams should register by emailing cathywalzak@hotmail.com or calling 814-745-3832.
NEW BETHLEHEM — The new 5K Race/Fun Walk and Half Marathon sponsored by the Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 during the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival.
The races start and end at the South Bethlehem Borough building and most of the race is on the Redbank Trail while the half marathon takes runners through the rolling hills of the area.
The race begins at 8:30 a.m. with same-day registration beginning at 7:30 p.m. On-line registration can be done at runnersignup.com. The cost is $20 for the 5K and $30 for the half marathon if done before race day, during which the cost rises $5.
Many trophies and medals will be awarded in various men’s and women’s divisions.
All proceeds benefit the fire department.
