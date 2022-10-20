Bulldogs headed to ABC playoffs
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs senior youth football squad heads into the ABC Football League’s playoffs starting Saturday at Armstrong High School.
After last week’s 56-26 loss to Armstrong, the Senior Bulldogs finished the regular season with a 6-2 record. They’ll be the No. 3 seed for the postseason and open with No. 6 seed Slippery Rock at 7 p.m.
In the other Senior playoff game, it’s No. 4 seed Moniteau facing No. 5 Karns City at 5 p.m.
The final Senior standings: Saxonburg (8-0), Armstrong (7-1), Redbank Valley (6-2), Karns City (6-2), Moniteau (4-4), Slippery Rock (4-4), A-C Valley (4-4), Grove City (2-6), C-L (2-6), Union (1-7) and East Brady (0-8).
The Bulldogs Junior squad lost 42-0 to Armstrong last Saturday and finished the season at 1-7.
Colby Yount completed 6 of 15 passes for 112 yards. Bentley Patton caught a pass covering 48 yards. Grayson Truitt hauled in five catches for 64 yards while rushing for 29 yards on four carries. Neko Magagnotti had seven yards on the ground.
Defensively, Grayson Truitt, Yount and Crosby Willison each had four tackles.
The final Junior regular season standings: Karns City (8-0), A-C Valley (8-0), Slippery Rock (6-2), Armstrong (5-3), Union (5-3), Saxonburg (4-4), Moniteau (3-5), C-L (3-5), Grove City (1-7), Redbank Valley (1-7), East Brady (0-8).
Esposito earns PSAC POW
LOCK HAVEN — After kicking a 30-yard field goal with no time remaining to elevate the Clarion University Golden Eagles to victory, Brockway’s Jarrett Esposito earned Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Special Teams Athlete of the Week honors for Oct. 17.
Esposito had easily the best game of his collegiate career on Saturday, lifting the Golden Eagles to a 23-21 win over Mercyhurst on the road. Entering the game against the Lakers, Esposito had made four career field goals on six career attempts. On this night, though, he hit three field goals of 30, 32 and 30 yards.
None were more consequential than the final one, with Esposito drilling a walk-off 30-yard field goal as time expired to cap the Golden Eagles’ game-winning eight-play, 52-yard drive. The Lakers attempted to ice the kicker by calling timeout before the fateful play, but Esposito split the uprights to even Clarion’s PSAC West record at 2-2.
Esposito is a perfect 5-for-5 on field goal attempts in 2022, and is also 15-for-15 on extra point attempts.