CUP wrestling 1-2 over weekend at George Mason
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After splitting its Mid-America Conference matches on Saturday at George Mason, the Clarion University wrestling team lost a non-league dual at Navy Sunday in a 33-8 loss to the Midshipmen.
Of Clarion’s three wins, two of them came during the sudden victory period. The first was the very first bout of the afternoon, when 30th-ranked Seth Koleno overcame a challenge from Tyler Hunt at 141 pounds. Koleno notched a five-point first period to take a 5-2 lead after three minutes of action, and led 7-5 before Hunt tied it 8-8 at the end of regulation. It was just 22 seconds into the overtime period before Koleno ended it, coming in on a double-leg and working his way for the bout-winning takedown.
John Worthing won a 6-4 OT decision at 174 while the other CUP win came from No. 32-ranked Joey Fischer in a 4-1 decision at 125.
Saturday, the Golden Eagles started with a 22-15 win over host George Mason before a 23-18 loss to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.
The Golden Eagles snapped a three-match losing streak with an inspired effort against the home team, winning six of the 10 bouts on the mat to down the Patriots on their own mat. Cam Pine evened the score at 165 pounds by breaking his own three-match losing streak, defeating Tyler Kocak by an 8-2 decision. John Worthing put Clarion ahead with a narrow 5-3 decision over Logan Messer at 174 pounds, holding the former off after taking an early advantage.
The big swing in the match came in the middle third, where the Golden Eagles took 13 points from the 197-pound bout through 125 pounds. Will Feldkamp notched his team-leading seventh win by fall of the season, turning Jon List in the first period for the pin to make it a 12-6 team bout.
Ty Bagoly beat Austin Stith by 5-2 decision to make it a 15-6 team lead, and Joey Fischer followed that up with a major decision over the Patriots’ Ben Monn to take a 13-point lead in the bout. Seth Koleno officially locked up the team win with his team-leading 24th win of the year, beating Kaden Cassidy 7-4 at 141 pounds.
Against Southern Illinois, the Golden Eagles led 18-15 with two bouts left before losing two straight major decisions at 141 and 149. Caleb Tyus sewed up the win for SIU with a 10-2 major over John Altieri at 149 to set the final.
Brookville’s Caleb Hetrick started at 157 for the Golden Eagles and was pinned by Max Kristoff in the opening bout of the match.
The Golden Eagles (8-6 overall, 4-4 MAC) visit Rider Friday for a 7 p.m. start. Their last dual of the regular-season schedule is also on the road at Edinboro on Feb. 19.
Jr. high basketball update
Both Redbank Valley junior high basketball teams won games last Wednesday against Karns City.
The A squad won 39-27 to improve to 4-4. Braylon Wagner scored 14 points, Jaxon Huffman nine and Carson Gould with eight.
The B squad improved to 7-1 with an 18-16 win. Eli Rex scored six points while Wyatt Byers and Titus Smith each finished with four points.
College athlete roundup
MONT ALTO — The Penn State-DuBois women’s basketball team lost 81-52 to PSU-Mont Alto Tuesday night.
DuBois (5-14) was led by Redbank Valley graduate Tera Hinderliter’s 16 points. Union’s Lexey Shick finished with seven points.
Hinderliter and Shick continue to be the team’s leading scorers at 16.3 and 12.2 points per game.
DuBois finishes out the season with three more games, starting Friday at PSU-Beaver. Next Tuesday and Thursday, it visits Westmoreland Community College and PSU-Greater Allegheny.
CUP’s Jarmon scores 51 in loss to Edinboro
CLARION — Clarion University men’s basketball player Gerald Jarmon scored 51 points in the Golden Eagles’ 88-74 loss to Edinboro Monday night.
Jarmon’s big night landed in the No. 2 spot as the highest scoring performance in program history, trailing Kwame Morton’s 56 from 1994.
Jarmon, a sophomore from Camp Hill, made 19 of 29 shots from the field, including 7 of 12 3-pointers while going 6-for-7 from the foul line, and played all 40 minutes.
Jarmon now averages 20.8 points per game for the Golden Eagles who dropped to 9-12 overall and 5-11 in the PSAC. They were scheduled to visit Edinboro Wednesday night before Saturday’s home date with Pitt-Johnstown starting at 3 p.m.