Grove City tops Waynesburg, 43-27
WAYNESBURG — The Grove City College defense forced four turnovers while the Wolverine offense produced a pair of 100-yard receivers and five rushing touchdowns last Saturday afternoon as Grove City opened its road schedule with a 43-27 victory at Waynesburg in Presidents' Athletic Conference football action at John F. Wiley Stadium.
Sophomore linebacker Jack Jollie, senior cornerback Gabe Dunlap and senior safety Dom Magliocco all intercepted passes for the Wolverines (2-0, 2-0 PAC). Jollie also forced a fourth quarter fumble that junior safety Jason Muench recovered to set up the Wolverines' final touchdown.
Junior running back Nico Flati and junior quarterback Logan Pfeuffer both ran for two touchdowns while senior Clayton Parrish opened Grove City's scoring with a two-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Pfeuffer completed 16 of 24 passes for 272 yards. Senior wide receiver Scott Fraser hauled in eight passes for 125 yards and a score. Freshman wide receiver Daniel Sullivan caught four passes for a career-best 100 yards.
Muench, graduate student linebacker Ryan Fleming and senior defensive end Bryce Spolnik all had sacks. Sophomore linebacker Ben Bladel blocked an extra point. Jollie had nine tackles and Dunlap recorded six stops.
Redbank Valley graduate Kobe Bonanno started the nose tackle and didn't record a tackle. Former Bulldog Trenten Rupp also saw playing time on defense/special teams.
Flati finished with 75 yards on 16 carries. Parrish added 51 yards on 16 attempts.
Grove City outgained Waynesburg, 401-368. Each team had 21 first downs. Grove City held a 33:00-27:00 time of possession advantage. The Wolverines went 6 of 10 on third down while Waynesburg went 2 for 6.
Grove City visits Case Western Reserve Saturday at 7 p.m.