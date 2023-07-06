Clarion names Lopez named Associate AD
CLARION — Clarion’s Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Wendy Snodgrass announced last Thursday that Joe Lopez would transition into the role of Associate Athletic Director for the Golden Eagles athletic department.
Lopez previously spent nearly five years as the department’s Events and Facilities Coordinator and will take over the role formerly held by D.J. Bevevino, who is retiring after seven years in the position.
“I am pleased to announce that Joe Lopez will be taking over this new role as our associate athletic director,” Snodgrass said. “First as a student-athlete and later as a member of our staff, Joe bleeds Blue and Gold and has truly made this community his home. We are thrilled that he will continue to serve Clarion athletics with the same passion and dedication as in the past.
“It is truly an honor to accept this new role within the Clarion athletic department,” Lopez said. “I am humbled by this opportunity and look forward to using my passion and skills to best serve our student-athletes, coaches, faculty, and staff.”
A native of Beaver Falls, Lopez moved into the role of the athletic department’s Events and Facilities Coordinator in October of 2018. He was responsible for all aspects of home event management in that time, including staffing, ticketing, facility management and other duties. Lopez worked closely with coaches, administrators, and other personnel on campus to manage scheduling, usage and upkeep of Clarion’s athletics facilities.
Lopez’s time at Clarion began in 2012, when he started his career as a student-athlete on the baseball team. He played in 152 games, including 148 starts, from 2013-17. He graduated from Clarion with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 2016, and completed his MBA in 2018.
Lopez was the varsity softball coach at Clarion High School this spring and has been a member of the Brookville Grays baseball team since 2018.
Fall sports physicals at Redbank Valley scheduled
NEW BETHLEHEM — Fall sports physical times for students at Redbank Valley have been scheduled for three dates this summer.
Tuesday, July 18, 8 to 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 2, 1 to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 10, 1 to 4 p.m.
The exam covers the sports of junior high football, cheerleading, JV and varsity football, volleyball and soccer. The cost is $15 to be paid to the school district on the day of the physical. Call the high school office to make an appointment at 814-275-2424, Ext. 301.
Hunter Trapper course set for Limestone
LIMESTONE — A Hunter Trapper Education Basic course for hunters 11 years old on or before Saturday will be held at the Limestone Fire Hall along Route 66 south of Clarion this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
You must complete the online Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA course before attending your class. You will find this link at the bottom of the page. To complete the course, participants must complete the on-line study course prior to the July 7.
Lunch and refreshments will be provided by the local Millcreek Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, NWTF volunteers
Register on line at http://www.pgc.state.pa.us Click on the Education tab at the top of the PA Game Commissions home page, click Education, on drop down window click on the Hunter-Trapper Education in the menu. Scroll down to in-person classes and click on the Register for in-person link. Proceed to the July 8 Limestone Firehall continue to follow instructions to register as well as follow instructions about completing the on-line study course.
If you have questions or difficulty with the registration contact Bud or Gwen Wills at 814-379-3759.