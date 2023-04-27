NBLL Opening Day set for Saturday
NEW BETHLEHEM — Weather permitting, the New Bethlehem Little League, with over 200 children in the ranks this year, will hold its Opening Day schedule this Saturday at the Little League complex.
The tentative schedule is listed below:
Tee-Ball Field
12:45 p.m.: Farm League — Pence Cookie Co. vs. Rosebud Mining
2 p.m.: T-Ball — Nolf’s vs. Riverside
3 p.m.: T-Ball — Kunselman Sanitation vs. Barrett Busing
4 p.m.: T-Ball — Hardcore Tire vs. Laurel Eye Clinic
5 p.m.: T-Ball — Clairstrong vs. K. Wells Cleaning
Minor Field
12:45 p.m.: Hetrick’s vs. Veronesi
2 p.m.: Veronesi vs. Moose
3:15 p.m.: Softball — BODi by Jenn vs. Ferringer’s
4:30 p.m.: Softball — Pest Management vs. CharVal
Major Field
4 p.m.: Major Softball — Newbie Wheel vs. A-C Valley 2
Game Reports for Major Divisions or older can be e-mailed to rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Please list first and last names of players if in the Rimersburg or New Bethlehem leagues. Highlights can include players with multiple hits and extra-base hits along with pitching statistics.
Two Rimersburg game reports are listed below:
TUESDAY, April 25
Major Baseball
Shick Insurance 18, Och’s Building Supply 8
In a five-inning game, Shick’s dumped Och’s Building Supply of Leeper 18-18 as Shick’s pounded out 18 hits.
Harry Bliss was 4-for-5 with a double while Hayden Corle, Andrew Kifer and Nash Earley each had three hits. Earley doubled twice and Traelan Pinson doubled.
Emma Kifer, Bliss and Corle combined for a five-hitter and 10 strikeouts.
SATURDAY, April 22
Shick Insurance 10, New Beth. Eagles 0
Andrew Kifer threw a four-inning perfect game, striking out 11 of the 12 batters he faced.
Nash Earley went 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Kifer doubled and drove in three runs.
Ty Wile did the pitching for the Eagles.
College update: Hetrick wins at Invite
BEREA, Ohio — Penn State Behrend’s Sam Hetrick of Redbank Valley won the high jump title at last Saturday’s 52nd Sparky Adams Invitational hosted by Baldwin-Wallace University.
Hetrick cleared 6 feet, 7 inches to win the event while also running a leg on the fourth-place 4x100-meter relay that crossed the line in 44.36 seconds.
Next up for Hetrick and Behrend is the Ashland Invitational on Saturday.
Hetrick’s outdoor-best mark of 6 feet, 9 3/4 inches still ranks No. 2 nationally in NCAA Division III behind James King of George Fox. King cleared 6 feet, 10 1/3 inches two days before Hetrick’s best on April 16 at the Behrend Invitational.
In other college news:
— Also at last Saturday’s Adams Invite, Thiel’s Quintin Weaver of Union finished fourth in the 800 run with a career-best time of 1:56.58. That mark broke the school record established by Shawn Harding back in 1996. The previous time was not available. Weaver will compete in this week’s Presidents Athletic Conference Championships held at Mylan Park in Morgantown, W.Va.
— At last Wednesday’s Bethany Mini, Washington & Jefferson’s Declan Fricko of Redbank Valley finished fourth in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 8 3/4 inches. Fricko will also head to the PACs this week.
— At last Thursday’s John Papa Invitational at Slippery Rock, Clarion’s Madison Foringer of Redbank Valley was 14th in the discus with a career-best mark of 93 feet, 11 inches.
— In baseball, Indiana of Pa.’s Bryson Bain has appeared in eight games covering 10 2/3 innings and sports a 2-0 record for the Crimson Hawks who are 18-25. Bain has struck out six and walked 10 in 10 2/3 innings.