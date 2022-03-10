Huffman named KSAC MVP
Redbank Valley junior Alivia Huffman earned the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference’s Most Valuable Player award after helping lead the Lady Bulldogs to their first conference title since 1993.
She was one of four Lady Bulldogs honored by the KSAC as freshman guard Mylee Harmon was a First Team pick, senior Madison Foringer a Second Team selection and junior Caylen Rearick a Third Team selection.
The Union Damsels had two players named, seniors Dominika Logue to the First Team and Keira Croyle to the Third Team.
For the boys, KSAC champion Redbank Valley put three players on the all-conference team with seniors Bryson Bain and Chris Marshall on the First Team while Marquese Gardlock made the Second Team.
Union’s Caden Rainey was a First Team pick.
The rest of the girls’ all-conference team had North Clarion’s Gwen Siegel, Venango Catholic’s Lily Homan and Clarion-Limestone’s Frances Milliron. The rest of the Second Team was C-L’s Kendall Dunn, Keystone’s Natalie Bowser, Moniteau’s Catherine Kelly and Clarion’s Jordan Best.
The other Third Team players were North Clarion’s Emma McFarland, and Karns City’s Brooke Manuel and Rossi McMillen.
Keystone’s Bret Wingard was the KSAC boys’ MVP. The rest of the First Team was North Clarion’s Collin Schmader and Karns City’s Micah Rupp. Other Second Teamers were Christian Simko, North Clarion’s Aiden Hartle, Moniteau’s Kyle Pry and Karns City’s Luke Cramer.
The Third Team consisted of C-L’s Jase Ferguson and Jordan Hesdon, Karns City’s Taite Beighley, Keystone’s Tyler Albright, A-C Valley’s Jay Clover and Venango Catholic’s Jake Liederbach.
PSU-DuBois’ Hinderliter, Shick honored by PSUAC
Penn State DuBois’ Tara Hinderliter and Lexey Shick were recently honored with postseason honors in the Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference for women’s basketball.
Hinderliter, a sophomore from Redbank Valley, was named to the West Division First Team while Shick, a Union graduate, was an Honorable Mention selection along with being named the team’s John Fritz Sportsmanship Award winner.
Hinderliter led the Lady Lions in scoring at 17.7 points per game, which ranked her third in the conference, while Shick’s 3-point field goal percentage of .329 ranked her third in the conference. Hinderliter averaged 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while Shick averaged 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
DuBois finished 8-16, playing all of its games on the road due to construction of the new gymnasium on campus.
Clarion wrestlers finish 5th at MACs; Bagoly to NCAAs
ATHENS, Ohio — The Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team placed seven competitors on the podium, including three top-three finishes, to wrap up the Mid-American Conference Championships in fifth place overall last Saturday.
Clarion had three wrestlers competing in “win-and-in” scenarios on Saturday, including two championship finalists in Joey Fischer (125 pounds) and Will Feldkamp (197 pounds). In addition, Ty Bagoly took third place in the 285-pound bracket and had the chance to wrestle a “true second” match against Lock Haven’s Isaac Reid for an NCAA Tournament berth.
However, the Golden Eagles just missed in each of those scenarios, and Clarion got Feldkamp to nationals with an at-large selection on Tuesday. In his first year as a Golden Eagle, Feldkamp went 19-4 (.826) over the course of the season, and was ranked in both the most recent NCAA coaches panel rankings (32nd) and Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) (19th).
Feldkamp has been one of the top performers for the Golden Eagles, leading them in wins by fall with eight. He was Clarion’s dual match points leader on the season with 54 points for, after compiling a 10-2 overall dual record and a 7-0 record in MAC matches.
The NCAA announced official seedings and brackets for all 10 weight classes on Wednesday. The Championships will kick off eight days after that, with the First Round scheduled to start on Thursday, March 17. This year’s Championships will be held at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich.
Comparatively, the championship final between Feldkamp and Cleveland State’s Ben Smith was a high-scoring affair. The two wrestlers exchanged takedowns and escapes early as Smith took the advantage. The difference, though was a takedown with a minute remaining in the first period. Smith caught Feldkamp in a tough position and pinned him to the mat for the victory.
Other Golden Eagles made their push for NCAA Tournament bids in the consolation brackets, with none coming closer than Bagoly, but Reid got the best of Bagoly, though in the true second showdown, winning by 11-5 decision.
Elsewhere, Seth Koleno earned 29th win of the season with a decision over SIU-Edwardsville’s Saul Ervin, beating him in the fifth-place bout by a 5-2 decision. Also finishing fifth was Max Wohlabaugh, who beat Lock Haven’s Colin Fegley by 3-2 decision in the 184-pound consolation bracket. DuBois graduate Kolby Ho was the last Golden Eagle to reach the podium, placing seventh at 165 pounds.
Junior high hoops finishes
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley junior high boys’ basketball season finished with last Wednesday’s split with visiting Moniteau.
The A Squad finished 10-7 after a 43-34 win over the Warriors. Carson Gould led the Bulldogs with 18 points while Braylon Wagner and Jaxon Huffman scored 13 and 10 points respectively.
The B Squad lost 27-23 and finished the year 11-6. Talen Smith scored 14 points while Wyatt Byers scored six points.
Wrestlers at PJW States
JOHNSTOWN — Wrestling at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling’s Junior High Championships last weekend, Redbank Valley had two wrestlers competing in the girls’ division.
Molly Evans was 0-2 at 103 pounds while Natalie Troup finished 0-2 at 135.