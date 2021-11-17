Clarion lands in PIAA volleyball final
SLIPPERY ROCK — Falling behind big in the first set, the Clarion High School volleyball team still managed to sweep its way to a return trip to the state finals and defend their title Tuesday night.
The Lady Cats improved to 20-0 with a straight set, 25-23, 25-14, 25-21 win over WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin at Slippery Rock High School.
Next up for the Lady Cats is Sacred Heart, the District 1 champion which advanced with a win over District 4 champion Canton also on Tuesday.
Saturday, the teams squad off at Cumberland Valley High School starting at 10:30 a.m.
Check www.piaa.com for viewing information. The finals are scheduled for the PCN network, so check your local listings.
BC3 volleyball sixth at nationals
ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Butler County Community College volleyball team finished the 2021 season with the program’s 12th consecutive winning record and first national ranking since 2016, titles in its conference, region and district, and a sixth-place finish in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III championships in Rochester, Minn., on Saturday.
The Pioneers entered the NJCAA Division III championships at 16-1. They finished 2-2 in the 12-team tournament after a loss Saturday afternoon to Central Lakes College, Brainerd, Minn., at the Rochester Regional Sports Center.
BC3 on Thursday swept Rockland Community College, Suffern, N.Y., and was swept by Minnesota State Community and Technical College, Fergus Falls, Minn. The Pioneers on Friday swept Finger Lakes Community College, Canandaigua, N.Y.; and were swept by Central Lakes.
“We played really well in the games we won,” BC3 coach Rob Snyder said. “And we played well in the games we lost in stretches. We just weren’t as consistent as the other team. We didn’t have the depth and we just had to be perfect and we couldn’t maintain that level as long. …
“Overall, I think we played some of our best volleyball.”
Moniteau’s Aslyn Pry was named to the national all-tournament team.
Redbank Valley’s Josie Rupp had four digs in the loss to Central Lakes, seven against Finger Lakes, four against Minnesota State and two in the opener with Rockland
Karns City lands in D9 Class 2A final
KARNS CITY — Karns City rolled to a 35-7 win over Central Clarion in last week’s District 9 Class 2A football semifinals, earning a championship game matchup with Ridgway Friday at Brockway’s Varischetti Field starting at 7 p.m.
The defending champion Gremlins piled up 372 rushing yards against the Wildcats (4-6) as Luke Garing ran for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
The Gremlins (10-1) beat Ridgway, 35-0, back on Oct. 15.
The Elkers, meanwhile, beat Brookville for the second time in four weeks with a 26-6 victory.
The Elkers’ Domenic Allegretto passed and threw for a touchdown as they improved to 8-3.
In Class 3A, D9 champion Clearfield was routed by D5’s Bedford, 54-12.
Jr. high girls’ basketball roundup
The Redbank Valley junior high girls’ basketball team resumes its schedule Wednesday at Cranberry before hosting Clarion-Limestone Friday.
The A squad played Monday against a short-handed A-C Valley team and won, 29-16, as Addy Bond and Bella Orr each scored six points. Alara Altobelli, Elena Carrico and Addison Hetrick each scored four points.
The A squad improved to 15-0 while the B squad stands at 4-9 going into Wednesday.
Next week, the Lady Bulldogs visit Union Monday and Keystone Tuesday.
CUP wrestlers 2-1 in openers
DAVIDSON, N.C. — The Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team started its dual meet schedule last Saturday, taking two of three decisions.
The Golden Eagles dropped a 27-10 decision to No. 19 Rutgers before beating Chattanooga 22-16 and host Davidson 29-12.
Trevor Elfvin, Cam Pine and John Worthing won bouts from 157 through 174 for the Golden Eagles, all of them decisions against Davidson.
Clarion turned the tables in its second dual of the day, splitting the 10 bouts with the Mocks but getting the win thanks to two wins by fall and a major decision.
Chattanooga won the first four bouts of the day, including a major decision at 133 pounds, to take a 13-0 lead in the dual. Elfvin broke their momentum with a pin over Weston Wichman, turning and flattening him with just 10 seconds remaining in the third period for six team points and much-needed life in the match.
Pine followed him with a third-period pin of his own, finishing off Caleb Waddell just 30 seconds into the last frame to cut the lead to 13-12.
Worthing kept the good feelings going with a decision over Carial Tarter at 174 pounds, putting the Golden Eagles ahead in the team match 15-13. Matthew Waddell recorded a decision of his own at 184 to put the Mocks back on top, but Will Feldkamp scored a crucial blow to their hopes with an 11-1 major decision at 197 pounds that made it 19-16. Still needing a win at 285 to ensure victory, Austin Chapman put away Grayson Walthall in a low-scoring heavyweight bout, winning by 3-2 decision.
The Golden Eagles eliminated most if not all drama in their late dual with the Wildcats, winning three of the first four bouts — including two by fall.
The first pin came from Joey Fischer, who notched his second win by fall of the season with a second-period pin over Hale Robinson. After Seth Koleno defeated Gavin Damasco by a 6-5 decision at 141 pounds, Brent Moore logged his first win of the day, pinning David Loniewski just 59 seconds into the bout for his third pin of the year.
Pine earned a decision at 165 pounds and Worthing capped off his exciting day with a first-period pin over Steven Newell to make it 24-6. Feldkamp wrapped up the winning for Clarion with a tech fall over Owen Vietmeier, beating him 21-6 to put a punctuation mark on the Golden Eagles’ afternoon.
The next dual meet is Dec. 1 at home against Bloomsburg. This Saturday, some wrestlers head to the Shorty Hitchcock Open at Millersville.
CUP women lose to Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Clarion University women’s basketball team led at the halftime break, but Clarion could not fend off Concord in the final 20 minutes as the Mountain Lions picked up a 72-70 win in Fairmont on Sunday afternoon.
Clarion (0-2) shot well from three-point range but the Mountain Cats picked it up in the second half to take the victory.
North Clarion’s Abby Gatesman scored seven points for Clarion while A-C Valley’s Olivia Boocks scored 13 points in 28 minutes. Karns City’s Emily Hegedus saw limited action in four minutes and didn’t score.
Clarion hosts West Liberty Wednesday before hosting Penn State Shenango next Monday.
CUP men top Frostburg State
MILLERSVILLE — The Clarion University men’s basketball team overcame a halftime deficit with an inspired run in the second half, beating Frostburg State 82-76 to close their weekend at the Millersville Tipoff Classic. Clarion (2-0) has won their first two games of the season for the first time since the 2010-11 season, when they won nine straight to open the slate.
The teams traded seven leads over the course of 40 minutes, mostly during a hectic first half where both sides held sizable leads at one point or another. The Bobcats opened the game on a 10-2 run but Clarion responded by scoring 15 of the next 19 points to take a lead of their own.
Frostburg State held a slim four-point lead at the half but the Golden Eagles took the lead for good just four minutes into the second half. Despite foul trouble to key players and the Bobcats making clutch shots late, the Golden Eagles fended them off for the win.
Gerald Jarmon scored 26 points to lead the Golden Eagles, who hosted Penn State New Kensington Tuesday before visiting Lake Erie Saturday.