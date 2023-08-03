DuBois hosting Jr. LL baseball East Regional
DuBOIS — DuBois City Park’s Stern Field is hosting the Junior Little League Baseball Eastern Regional Tournament that began Tuesday.
It’s an eight-team double-elimination tournament that includes host DuBois, which opened Tuesday against Massachusetts. Other first-round matchups had Maryland vs. Connecticut, Maine vs. Pennsylvania champion Mid-Valley and New York vs. New Jersey.
The tournament continues through Sunday.
In other all-star news:
— The DuBois Major baseball all-stars finished 1-2 at the state tournament in Newton Square. It opened with a 3-1 loss to East Side last Wednesday before beating CR Newtown, 6-4. Back Mountain eliminated DuBois with a 10-4 win last Friday. Media took the state title Monday night with a 12-1 five-inning win over East Side. It’ll advance to the Eastern Regional starting next Monday in Bristol, Conn.
— District 10 and Section 1 Minor League (9-10-year-old) baseball champion St. Marys went 0-2 at the state tournament hosted in the East Stroudsburg area starting last week. St. Marys lost 8-1 to eventual state champion Glen More, then was ousted with a 10-0 loss to Pennridge.
— In Major Softball at the Eastern Regional in Bristol, Conn., Pennsylvania champion North Pocono finished 3-2. New York won the title and advances to the World Series starting Monday in Greenville, N.C.
— In Junior Little League Softball, Pennsylvania champion West Suburban out of Johnstown forced the “if necessary” game with the host squad Orange, Conn., but lost 6-5 for the right to move on to the World Series last Wednesday.
Golf tournament scheduled
RIMERSBURG — The Union High School All-Sports Booster Club and Union COG Pool Park will sponsor their annual golf scramble on Sunday, Aug. 27, at Clarion Oaks Golf Course starting at 9 a.m.
The cost to register for a foursome is $240, which includes dinner.
Prize money based on a 30-team field is $500 for first place, $250 for second and $100 for third place.
The event features skins and mulligans with door prizes and other items. There is a 30-team limit and teams should register by emailing cathywalzak@hotmail.com or calling (814) 745-3832.
Fall sports physicals scheduled
NEW BETHLEHEM — Fall sports physical times for students at Redbank Valley have been scheduled for two more dates this summer.
Thursday, Aug. 10, 1 to 4 p.m.
The exam covers the sports of junior high football, cheerleading, JV and varsity football, volleyball and soccer. The cost is $15 to be paid to the school district on the day of the physical. Call the high school office to make an appointment at 814-275-2424, Ext. 301.
Game Commission license update
Here are the antlerless license numbers for area Wildlife Management Units going into Tuesday as reported on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website:
WMU 2D Southern Clarion and Jefferson counties (south of I-80) and west of Route 219 including parts of Indiana, Butler and Venango counties and all of Armstrong County: 86,000 allotted, 23395 available
WMU 2E Southeast tip of Jefferson County, Indiana County east of Route 219 and parts of Clearfield County (south of I-80) and northwestern Cambria County: 52,000 allotted, 21,092 available.
WMU 2F Clarion and Jefferson counties north of I-80 and parts of Venango, Elk, Warren and McKean counties and all of Forest County: 49,000 allotted, SOLD OUT
WMU 2G Extreme northeast corner of Jefferson County, Clearfield County north of I-80, Elk County east of route 219, Cameron County and parts of Centre County, Clinton County, Lycoming County, Tioga County Potter County and McKean County: 35,000 allotted, SOLD OUT