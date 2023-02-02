Hetrick wins at Invite
GENEVA, Ohio — Penn State Behrend’s Sam Hetrick of Redbank Valley won the high jump title at last Friday’s SPIRE Collegiate Invitational.
Hetrick cleared 6 feet, 8 1/4 inches, the same height as Mount St. Mary’s senior Dylan LaNoue, but Hetrick won with less misses.
It was Hetrick’s season best so far early in the schedule and that puts him sharing the No. 7 spot in the NCAA Division III rankings with two other jumpers. The national best so far is 6 feet, 9 3/4 inches by Wisconsin-River Falls’ Yaih Marial. One jumper has cleared 6-9 while three have gotten over 6 feet, 8 3/4 inches.
Next up for Behrend is a trip to Ashland’s Jud Logan Light Giver Open this Friday and Saturday.
CUP wrestlers win again
KENT, Ohio — The Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team ripped off its seventh straight dual win on Sunday, improving to 7-1 in Mid-American Conference (MAC) action and 5-2 in road matches with a 29-6 effort over Kent State.
Clarion dominated the bouts contested on Sunday, winning eight out of 10 matches, including what could be considered an upset in the very first bout of the day.
Joey Fischer defeated the Golden Flashes’ Jake Ferri by 3-1 decision in the 125-point bout, taking down the nationally-ranked challenger in the first period to make the difference. Ferri entered the weekend ranked 18th in the NCAA coaches’ poll at 125 pounds but Fischer scratched out the win to put his team on top early in the day.
The Golden Eagles never relinquished that lead, either, as Mason Prinkey earned his first dual victory of the season and his first career MAC dual match. He put up a flurry of points against Jacob Houpt to record a 10-9 decision, and Seth Koleno kept the wave going with a 12-1 major decision over Landen Hacker at 141 pounds.
Kent State did muster a response in the middle weights, winning decisions at 149 and 157 pounds to cut the Golden Eagles’ lead to 10-6. Any thoughts of a comeback were quickly dashed in the next two bouts, though, as Cam Pine and John Worthing combined for 10 team points to re-establish control. Pine worked Colby Dalon for a 12-1 major decision at 165 pounds, and Worthing made quick work of Ashton Breen for a fall at 174. In the latter bout, Worthing took Breen down just 10 seconds into the match and proceeded to go to work, eventually rolling Breen to his shoulders for the pin.
The final three matches of the day were workmanlike decisions for the Golden Eagles’ heaviest weights, starting with a 6-0 decision for 30th-ranked Will Feldkamp over Mike Caniglia. That officially clinched the team win for Clarion, but Ty Bagoly followed up with a dominant 5-1 decision over Blake Schaffer. Austin Chapman rounded things out with a comparatively high-scoring bout against Jacob Cover, securing a late takedown for an 8-6 decision at 285 pounds.