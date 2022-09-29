Redbank Valley splits with Union in ABC
RIMERSBURG — The Redbank Valley and Union youth football teams split their ABC League matchups last Saturday at Union High School.
The Redbank Valley seniors improved to 4-1 with a 38-0 shutout win while Union took the junior game, 36-0.
For the winning Bulldogs in the senior game, nine different ball carriers ran for positive yards with 11 different players making tackles on defense. Jace Clouser ran for 67 yards on seven carries with a touchdown, Tayvin Kennedy gained 54 yards on eight carries with two TDs and Parker Kennemuth added 46 yards on five carries and a score.
On defense, Elliot Troup and Caine Monrean each had a team-high four tackles while Gage Franklin returned a fumble recovery 43 yards for a TD. Gabe Clinger recovered an onside kick to set up one of the team’s touchdowns.
The Bulldogs juniors fell to 1-4 with the loss. Grayson Truitt ran for 36 yards on eight carries while Niko Magagnotti had 11 yards on four attempts. Truitt led the defense with seven tackles, Crosby Willison had six tackles and Carter Willison finished with an interception and two tackles.
With three weeks left, the Bulldogs visit Clarion-Limestone Saturday with a 4:30 p.m. bantam division kickoff. On Oct. 8, they travel to A-C Valley before hosting Armstrong Oct. 15.
College football roundup
Here are some updates regarding high school football players from the area:
Grove City College: The Wolverines take a 3-1 record into Saturday’s home game with Case Western Reserve. In last Saturday’s 42-7 rout of Saint Vincent, Redbank Valley’s Kobe Bonanno assisted on a tackle. The sophomore nose tackle has nine tackles (4 solo, 5 assists) so far.
Another former Bulldog, sophomore cornerback Trenten Rupp, is on the roster.
Westminster College: Two former Bulldogs are on the Titans roster with sophomore long-snapper Coltin Bartley and freshman defensive end Joe Mansfield.
The Titans, off last week, take a 2-1 record into Saturday’s game at Carnegie Mellon.