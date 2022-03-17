Bliss headed to PIAA Championships
LEWISBURG — Junior Evie Bliss of Rimersburg will swim in two events at this weekend’s PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University.
Friday, Bliss swims in the 200-yard freestyle at 10:52 a.m. She’s seeded 26th out of 32 entries and a top-12 time in the prelims would get her into the finals (top six) or consolation final (7-12) at 7:09 p.m.
Saturday, Bliss is in the 500 freestyle as the 31st seed. The prelim race starts at 10:38 a.m. with the consolation/final races scheduled for 7 p.m. if her time qualifies.
At last weekend’s YMCA Western District meet in Geneva, Ohio, Bliss won the 200 and 1,000 freestyle races and qualified for YMCA nationals in the 50 freestyle with a third-place finish. She’ll swim the 50 and 200 at states in York next weekend as well as the 200 freestyle relay with three Kittanning YMCA teammates.
The YMCA nationals are in Greensboro, N.C., March 28-April 1.
Bliss’s younger brothers Harrison and Hudson also swam at YMCA districts in the 13-and-14 and 9-10 age divisions respectively. Hudson was sixth in the 1,650 freestyle while Harrison was sixth in the 50 freestyle, third in the 100 breaststroke, eighth in the 50 butterfly, 10th in the 100 freestyle, seventh in the 100 IM, fifth in the 200 freestyle, first in the 50 breaststroke and ninth in the 100 butterfly while swimming legs on the second-place 200 medley relay and second-place 200 freestyle relay. Harrison will swim at states in both breaststroke races and both relays.
Elk Co. Catholic advances to PIAA basketball semis
CLARION — At least one District 9 basketball team will be playing for a spot in the PIAA finals in Hershey this weekend as the Elk County Catholic Crusaders advanced to the Class 1A semifinals with a 52-45 win over WPIAL runner-up Union-New Castle at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium Tuesday night.
That puts the 25-5 Crusaders into the final four against WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin, which advanced with a 53-45 win over Imani Christian.
Charlie Breindel led the Crusaders with 24 points, one game after he scored 28 points in last Friday’s 65-53 win over Farrell.
ECC and Canevin will play Friday at a site and time to be determined. Check www.piaa.org for schedule updates.
Wednesday, the other two District 9 teams were scheduled to play as the Ridgway boys were scheduled to face WPIAL champion Our Lady of Sacred Heart in Class 2A with the winner facing the Portage vs. Kennedy Catholic winner on Saturday at the site and time to be announced.
Ridgway advanced last Saturday with a 59-53 win over WPIAL third seed Greensburg Central Catholic.
In Class 1A girls, D9 runner-up Otto-Eldred was scheduled to meet District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic at Clarion University Wednesday night with the winner getting the Union-New Castle vs. Portage winner on Saturday.
Otto-Eldred upset WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin, 56-51, last Saturday afternoon.