A-C Valley/Union drops softball opener
DuBOIS — Opening the season at Heindl Field in DuBois, the A-C Valley/Union softball team dropped a 15-3 decision to Titusville in a five-inning game stopped by the 10-Run Rule.
Titusville pitcher Jordan Wynn tossed a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and four walks. The lone hit came from Kya Wetzel with one out in the second inning. MacKenzie Parks and Bella Lelase each drove in runs.
Magen Walzak and Parks pitched for ACV/Union, which is scheduled to face Oil City once again in DuBois on Friday.
Next Monday, it travels to Rocky Grove before another trip to DuBois to face Kane next Thursday.
Clarion’s Feldkamp All-American
TULSA, Okla. — Clarion Golden Eagles 184-pounder Will Feldkamp captured a seventh-place All-American finish after his pin of North Carolina’s Gave Kane in the seventh-place bout last Saturday at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center.
With the win, Feldkamp wrapped up a remarkable season that saw him become Clarion’s first NCAA place winner in 10 years. His seventh-place finish makes him the Golden Eagles’ highest finisher since Bekzod Abdurakhmonov took third place at 165 pounds in 2013; James Fleming also placed that year, taking fifth at 157 pounds.
Feldkamp earned a reputation as one of the most capable pinners in the sport this season, so it seemed fitting that the final match of the season would come down to one more fall. Midway through the first period Kane put on a front headlock and appeared to send Feldkamp to his back, but Feldkamp rolled through and turned the tables on Kane, immediately tilting him for a takedown and a four-point near fall. Kane got to his stomach and Feldkamp went to work breaking him down, eventually finding the hold that would flatten Kane for the pin with 17 seconds left in the period.
The fall was Feldkamp’s 14th pin of the season, ranking him second in the nation across all weight classes behind only Air Force’s Wyatt Hendrickson. As such, Feldkamp led all 184-pounders in the country in wins by fall. He finishes his season with a 29-6 overall record; impressively, Feldkamp lost just two matches after Dec. 16, one to national finalist Aaron Brooks and the other to fifth-ranked Marcus Coleman in the consolation quarterfinals.
In his initial trip to nationals, Lehigh heavyweight and former Brookville state champion Nathan Taylor finished 1-2 in the heavyweight bracket. Seeded 21st, Taylor won the middle bout of his nationals trip and finished the season 17-12.
In his opener, Taylor went up against No. 12 seed Colton McKiernan of Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and was blanked 4-0.
In his consolation opener Thursday night, Taylor rebounded with a bonus win, defeating Bucknell’s Dorian Crosby by an 11-1 major decision.
Then on Friday, Taylor’s run came to an end when he lost in a rematch with Harvard’s Yaraslau Slavikouski, who avenged an EIWA tournament loss with a 4-2 decision, reversing Taylor in the third period when the Mountain Hawk was working to ride out.
Former DuBois state champion Ed Scott, wrestling at 157 pound at North Carolina State, grabbed an All-American finish by placing fifth.