Golf tournament scheduled
RIMERSBURG — The Union High School All-Sports Booster Club and Union COG Pool Park will sponsor their annual golf scramble on Sunday, Aug. 27, at Clarion Oaks Golf Course starting at 9 a.m.
The cost to register for a foursome is $240, which includes dinner.
Prize money based on a 30-team field is $500 for first place, $250 for second and $100 for third place.
The event features skins and mulligans with door prizes and other items. There is a 30-team limit and teams should register by emailing cathywalzak@hotmail.com or calling (814) 745-3832.
Game Commission license update
Here are the antlerless license numbers for area Wildlife Management Units going into Tuesday as reported on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website:
WMU 2D Southern Clarion and Jefferson counties (south of I-80) and west of Route 219 including parts of Indiana, Butler and Venango counties and all of Armstrong County: 86,000 allotted, 6,231 available
WMU 2E Southeast tip of Jefferson County, Indiana County east of Route 219 and parts of Clearfield County (south of I-80) and northwestern Cambria County: 52,000 allotted, 14,615 available.
WMU 2F Clarion and Jefferson counties north of I-80 and parts of Venango, Elk, Warren and McKean counties and all of Forest County: 49,000 allotted, SOLD OUT
WMU 2G Extreme northeast corner of Jefferson County, Clearfield County north of I-80, Elk County east of route 219, Cameron County and parts of Centre County, Clinton County, Lycoming County, Tioga County Potter County and McKean County: 35,000 allotted, SOLD OUT