Bulldogs 1-2 at C-L in
ABC League action
STRATTANVILLE — The Redbank Valley youth football program finished 1-2 in their ABC League games last Saturday at Clarion-Limestone.
The Juniors improved to 5-0 with a 46-12 win while the Seniors lost to fall to 0-5. The Bantams dropped a 6-0 decision and fell to 3-2.
In the Junior win, quarterback Kayleb Young threw completed 8 of 10 passes for 227 yards and five touchdowns, three of them going to Jace Clowser, one to Gabe Clinger and the other to Colby Yount. Young also ran for a two-point conversion and on defense had a sack and forced a fumble with four tackles.
Also for the Bulldogs, Clowser ran for 50 yards on five carries and caught his three TD passes totaling 152 yards while adding three tackles on defense. Clinger also ran back a kickoff 65 yards for a score while running 25 yards on seven carries while on defense recovering two fumbles with five tackles. Tayvin Kennedy ran for 50 yards on eight carries while Nico Rex caught three passes for 40 yards with a two-point conversion reception.
Preston Kennemuth ran for four yards on three carries. Defensively, Elliot Troup had six tackles with Karson Rankin recovering two fumbles with four tackles. Chris Schillings had four tackles as did Nico Mangagnotti. Dominic Lutz finished with three stops.
All three teams visit Moniteau this Saturday with a 4:30 p.m. bantam kickoff starting the night.
UVSA soccer reports
HAWTHORN — The United Valley Soccer Association finished its third week of the fall season last Saturday at Potter Fields. Scores and standings are listed below:
Scores
Under-8: Lions 4, Wildcats 0; Panthers 4, Tigers 1; Cheetahs 3, Leopards 2; Jaguars 4, Cougars 1; Pumas 4, Leopards 0.
Under-10: Ravens 3, Bears 3; Wolves 4, Eagles 0; Bucks 3, Falcons 0.
Under-12: Crush 6, Hurricanes 5; Tornadoes 5, Rockets 1.
Standings
Under-8: Jaguars 4-0, Pumas 3-0, Lions 2-1, Cheetahs 2-1, Wildcats 1-1-1, Panthers 1-2, Tigers 1-2, Cougars 0-3-1, Leopards 0-4.
Under-10: Bucks 2-1, Wolves 2-1, Ravens 1-0-2, Bears 1-1-1, Falcons 0-1-2, Eagles 0-2-1.
Under-12: Tornadoes 2-0, Crush 2-0, Hurricanes 1-2, Rockets 0-3.
Bain, Rainey on Honor Roll
WARREN — Blaine Moses and Noah Lent each put up performances for the ages in Week Five of the 2021 football season and that is the reason the two of them share the D9and10Sports.com Week Five District 9 Football Player of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg.
On Monday night in a 46-20 win over visiting Coudersport, Moses carried the ball 37 times for 371 yards and six touchdowns. The 371 yards are believed to be the sixth-most in District 9 since 2000.
Lent was as good in a 56-18 win over visiting Otto-Eldred Friday night accounting for 436 yards of offense and all eight of Smethport’s touchdowns. He ran the ball 21 times for 277 yards and five touchdowns and was 12 of 15 passing for 159 yards and three more touchdowns.
Honor Roll: Cam-Ron Hays (DuBois), Logan Mosier (St. Marys), Jase Ferguson (Central Clarion), Matt Martino (Moniteau), Hunter Stalker (Moniteau), Elijah Fitton (Bradford), Dalton Dixon (Bradford), Kyle Nellis (Keystone), Karson Kline (Clearfield), Luke Garing (Karns City), Landon Darr (Kane), Lathan Reed (Cameron County), Bryson Bain (Redbank Valley), Caden Rainey (Union/A-C Valley), Dan McGarry (Curwensville)
Jim Kelly is the Hall of Fame quarterback of the Buffalo Bills who grew up in East Brady and went to Miami (Fla). Kelly was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002 after passing for over 45,000 yards as a pro, including two seasons in the USFL, with 320 career touchdown passes. He led the Bills to four straight AFC Titles. Kelly’s name on the award is being used with his permission.
PREVIOUS PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Week 1 – Maddox Baughman, Cameron County
Week 2 – Noah Lent, Smethport
Week 3 –Noah Lent, Smethport
Week 4 –Dan McGarry, Curwensville
Week 5 –Blaine Moses, Port Allegany and Noah Lent, Smethport
Clarion U. football routed by Gannon, 56-21
ERIE — Host Gannon built a 42-14 halftime lead and rolled to a 56-21 over the Clarion University Golden Eagles football team last Saturday.
The Golden Eagles (0-4) gave up 457 yards of offense to Gannon (2-2), which saw its quarterback Kory Curtis throw for 241 yards and four touchdowns. Melvin Blanks ran for two touchdowns and 96 yards.
Golden Eagles quarterback Taylor Eggers completed 18 of 33 passes for 189 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Clarion ended a 28-0 start to the game by Gannon with Eggers’ 7-yard TD pass to Quinn Zinoble and Mylique McGriff added a 2-yard TD run before halftime. The Golden Eagles’ other score came in the third quarter on Eggers’ 6-yard TD pass to Khahil Owens.
Brockway’s Jarrett Esposito hit all three point-after kicks for the Golden Eagles, who visit nationally-ranked Slippery Rock this Saturday at 6 p.m.