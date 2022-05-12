Hetrick busy at CSACC Championships
ALFRED, N.Y. — Redbank Valley’s Sam Hetrick, continuing his strong season for the Penn State Behrend Track and Field team, had a busy weekend at last weekend’s Colonial States Athletic Conference Championships held at Alfred State last weekend.
Hetrick ran legs on the winning 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams, finished second in the high jump (6 feet, 4 3/4 inches), fourth in the long jump (21 feet, 6 inches) and fifth in the 100 dash (11.22).
Behrend won its sixth straight men’s team title.
Next up for the Lions are trips to the Marty Goldberg Invitational at Allegheny College in Meadville Thursday and the Harrison Dillard Twilight in Berea, Ohio at Baldwin Wallace on Friday before Monday’s Swarthmore Final Qualifier at Widener University on Monday.
Hetrick will definitely compete at the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Championships in Bethlehem May 18-19.
The NCAA Division III Championships are May 26-28 at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio. Right now, Hetrick’s best high jump mark of 6 feet, 9 3/4 inches ranks tied for second in the nation, which would definitely give him a spot at nationals already
— Redbank Valley graduate Bryan Layton wrapped up the season pitching for Clarion University last weekend, giving up a single in the only batter he faced in Sunday’s 7-2 loss to Indiana.
For the season, Layton was 3-3 with a 6.44 earned run average in 29 1/3 innings covering nine appearances. He’s struck out 33 and walked eight.
The Golden Eagles finished the year 10-36, 5-23 in the PSAC.
Tut Toth Tourney set for May 20-21
NEW BETHLEHEM — The 11th annual Tut Toth Memorial Tournament is scheduled for May 20-21 at the New Bethlehem Little League complex.
With games scheduled in the minor and major divisions on May 21 for 10 a.m., noon, 2 and 4 p.m., the event also has a home run derby and skill competition on May 20.
The chicken barbecue is scheduled to begin May 21 at 11 a.m. until sold out with raffles held throughout the day.
Proceeds benefit the Tut Toth Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Union youth football holding concert
SLIGO — The Union youth football program will host a concert at the Sligo Recreation Center featuring the band “Don’t Follow” on June 4.
The fund-raiser event is scheduled to raise money for new football uniforms. In addition to the live band, the event features a silent auction that will include a Blackstone grill, membership to the Clarion Oakes Golf Club, a chest freezer, Michaels Kors and Kate Spade bags, a hand gun and more.
Doors open at 5 p.m.
Tickets to the BYOB event are $20 pre-sale and $25 at the door. Attendees must be 21 or older to enter. Tickets can be purchase on-line at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/union-youth-football-presents-dont-follow-tickets-333873593907.
Game reports from SLCC
Here are youth ball game reports from the Southern County Little League.
Submit game reports for games Tuesday through Sunday by each Monday via email to rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Game reports should at least include:
— Teams and age division, date and place of game and final score. If both teams from New Bethlehem or Rimersburg, teams should agree on who sends the report. When in doubt, winning team should submit information from both teams.
— Include players with more than one hit or any players with extra-base hits, or multiple runs batted in.
— Any outstanding plays, such as a game-winning hit.
— Winning pitcher or pitchers on winning team with any notable strikeout totals and/or hits allowed.
TUESDAY, May 14
Major Baseball
Shick Insurance 14, Heeters 3: Zander Roxbury hit a grand slam home run, helping Shick’s get by Heeters. Micah Kindel went 4-for-5 with a double while Andrew Kifer and Hayden Corle each had two hits with Kifer tripling. On the mound, Parker Bish and Emma Kifer combined on a six-hitter with 15 strikeouts against just two walks. Kohen Gagliano had three hits for Heeters.
THURSDAY, May 5
Major Baseball
Shick Insurance 10, Rupert’s 0: Andrew and Emma Kifer combied on a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts in a shutout over Rupert’s Andrew struck out 11 in four innings and gave up the hit while Emma struck out two in her one inning. At the plate Hayden Corle had three hits with a double and triple while Miach Kindel and Andre Kifer finished with two singles apiece. Kindel drove in three runs.
Machine Pitch Minors
Smith’s Auto 9, Hirsh’s Meats: Thursday’s matchup, the second of the week between Smith’s and Hirsh’s, saw 15 runs cross the plate. Jace Babinsack, Bryce Stewart and Lilly Myers led the team with four hits each. Parker Greenawalt added three while Rhett Traister, Dallas Laughlin, and Lilah Myers each had two hits. Greyson Campbell, Lawson Barger, and Paxton Culbertson each added a hit each.
MONDAY, May 2
Machine Pitch Minors
Smith’s Auto 5, Hirsh’s Meats 2: Parker Greenawalt and Lilly Myers led Smith’s Auto with three hits each and Hank Traister, Bryce Stewart, Jace Babinsack, and Rhett Traister each added two hits to help propel the young Smith’s team to their first victory of the year. Dallas Laughlin, Lawson Barger each added a hit.
Wessex 7, Bliss Reclamation 0: Wessex Performance secured the victory thanks to four runs in the fifth inning. The offensive was led by Mason Coradi, Jaxen Boltz, Owen Coradi, and Greyson Whyte, who all drove in runs. Wessex Performance had 17 hits in the game. Whyte, Noah Kriebel, Jayden Morris, Gavin Ealy, Bolt, and Owen Coradi each collected multiple hits for Wessex Performance. Kriebel and Whyte each collected three hits to lead Wessex Performance. Bliss tallied seven hits. Bobby Deitz, Trevor Elliot, and Devon Bowser each reaching base and Terran Pinson and Nakota Kightlinger both managed multiple hits for Bliss.