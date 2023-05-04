Hetrick 2nd at Ashland; 3rd-best in nation
ASHLAND, Ohio — Penn State Behrend’s Sam Hetrick cleared 6 feet, 7 inches and finished second in the high jump at last Saturday’s Ashland Alumni Open.
Hetrick and Baldwin Wallace’s Christian Pfeiffer both cleared the same height, but Pfeiffer won the title with less misses.
Hetrick’s outdoor-best this spring was his winning height of 6 feet, 9 3/4 inches he cleared at the Behrend Invite on April 16. That mark shares the third-best height amongst Division III jumpers this spring. Yaih Marial of Wisconsin-River Falls also cleared the same height with the national best of 6 feet, 10 1/4 inches shared by James King of George Fox and Raymon Venditti of Loras.
Hetrick seeks his fourth All-American finish in the high jump. He was national runner-up in indoors this spring for his second All-American honor. He finished eighth in outdoors last year.
Behrend travels to the Colonial States Athletic Conference Championships Saturday and Sunday at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C.
In other college athlete news:
— At the Presidents Athletic Conference Championships held at Mylan Park in Morgantown, W.V., Thiel College Quintin Weaver, a Union High School graduate, finished fifth in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:58.
The Thiel men finished eighth out of 11 teams in the PAC standings with Grove City taking the team title.
Also at the PACs, Washington & Jefferson’s Declan Fricko of Redbank Valley equaled his season-best height in the high jump at 5 feet, 10 3/4 inches and finished third.
Another Redbank Valley graduate, freshman Claire Clouse of Waynesburg, was eighth in the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches), 14th in the 100 dash (13.36) and ran a leg on the eighth-place 4x100 relay (52.67).
— At Clarion, Redbank Valley’s Madison Foringer finished 17th in the hammer throw at the Paul Kiser Classic in Shippensburg last Saturday with a career-best toss of 126 feet, 1 inch. She was also 51st in the discus (75 feet, 9 inches).
BASEBALL
— The IUP Crimson Hawks play three PSAC with Gannon starting Thursday with one game at home before a doubleheader in Erie on Friday. Thursday, the PSAC announced that IUP would violate the NCAA rule of 50 regular season games if they would’ve played the originally scheduled four games with Gannon. Instead, IUP will forfeit one game to Gannon and will be limited to 46 games next year as a further penalty.
The Crimson Hawks were 20-27 overall and 12-12 in the PSAC looking to land a top-four finish in the West Division. The top four finishers in each division head to the PSAC Championships hosted by Slippery Rock May 10-13.
IUP, in third place, was up one game on Gannon (11-13) and California (11-13).
Redbank Valley graduate Bryson Bain, a freshman, has appeared in 11 games with a 2-0 record, pitching 10 2/3 innings.
Southern Clarion Co. LL rdp
Friday storms and on and off light rain all day Saturday were not enough to keep the Union and A-C Valley players off the field.
The grounds crew was able to get fields playable Saturday. The day was started off with a T-ball matchups between the Claypoole Trucking and the Bee’s of Adam Myers Photography, and Myers Construction and Libecco Excavating.
The schedule also had five games of minor league baseball along with one major softball game.
— Ace Repair All of Emlenton jumped out to a fast lead over the team from M&M’s Pizza of Rimersburg in an 11-0 victory in the Machine Pitch Minors opening day game.
Bliss Reclamation defeats IGA in Machine Pitch Minors Season Opener
Bliss Reclamation of Rimersburg stopped IGA of Emlenton in minor league baseball, 3-0 behind the strong hitting of Jaxon Morris, Nolan Carr, Kruz Libecco, and Linken Kaetzel.
— Both teams were strong on the mound Saturday, but Clarion County Community Bank of Rimersburg defeated Sherman’s Auto Repair of Emlenton, 2-1, in the first game of an opening day doubleheader for CCC Bank team. Elijah Elliot pitched three strong innings for Sherman’s only giving up two runs in the third. Ryder Walker, Asher Graham, and Austin Traister teamed up to pitch CCC Bank to victory. They pitched one inning each of shut out ball, with Sherman’s getting their lone run in the coach pitch portion of the game. Bryce Stewart, Mason Coradi, Jaxen Boltz, Graham and Walker each collected one hit to lead CCC Bank with Coradi and Graham driving in an RBI each. Elliot drove in the RBI for Sherman’s.
— Smith’s Auto Sales of Rimersburg cruised to a 10-3 win over Emlenton Granite Co. behind some strong offense and a great pitching performance by Axyle Fowler in its first game of an opening day doubleheader. Fowler pitched 2 1/3 innings with 7 strikeouts. Fowler, Bobby Deitz and Braxton Wensel each went 3-4 at the plate. Smith’s Auto will take on CCC Bank in the opening day night cap.
— In girls’ softball, Burns Funeral Home of Rimersburg got a strong victory over their cross town rivals LC Nails (Rbg) 16-2. Winning pitcher Emmaline Ramsey pitched three innings striking out seven. Payge Renwick went one inning striking out three. Zoe Morganti, Ramsey and Georgia Fox lead the way with two hits apiece, including inside-the-park home runs for each. Khloe Lipps, Renwick, Maddie Carr, Josie Kriebel and Melena Norbert each had a hit in the 16-2 win. Whitney Smith caught the hard line drive at 1st for LC Nails. Maddie Davis was the pitcher. Brooklyn Anthony and Addison Fowler scored the two runs. Both teams will be back in action this week.
— The opening day festivities were capped off Saturday night with Clarion County Community Bank’s 8-7 win over Smith’s Auto. CCC Bank trailed 7-6 in the top of the sixth inning when Mason Coradi singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring Nolan Carr and Asher Graham to take the lead two batters before Axyle Fowler made a spectacular diving play at third for the third out of the top half of the inning, robbing Jace Babinsack of a line shot up the third base line, saving what would have been two or three more runs.
Smith’s Auto scored four runs in the third inning when Lily Myers, Brody Bish, Gavin Ealy, and Kayden Wensel powered the big inning with RBIs.
Kayden Wensel started the game for Smith’s Auto. The hurler went one inning, allowing zero runs on zero hits and striking out two. Bobby Deitz Threw two strong innings in relief for Smith’s, only giving up two runs in the third. Mason Coradi started the game for CCC Bank. The pitcher lasted one inning, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out two and walking zero. Jaxen Boltz threw a one run second inning and Owen Coradi pitched a four run third for CCC Bank.
CCC Bank racked up 16 hits with Mason Coradi, Graham, Bryce Stewart, Ryder Walker, and Carr all managing multiple hits for CCC Bank. Stewart, Graham, and Mason Coradi each collected three hits to lead CCC Bank.
Kayden Wensel went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Smith’s Auto in hits with Braxton Wensel, Deitz, DeVon Bowser, Brody Bish, and Gavin Ealy all adding hits. Catcher Baxton Wesel threw one runner out trying to steal third.