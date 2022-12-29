CUP women 2-7 at break
CLARION — The Clarion University women’s basketball team, with a handful of District 9 natives on the roster, takes a 2-7 record into Friday’s PSAC game at Shippensburg.
The Golden Eagles were scheduled to visit Cornell in an exhibition game Wednesday night.
Redbank Valley’s Tara Hinderliter and Union’s Dominika Logue, who played previously at Penn State DuBois, are two of four District 9 natives on the CUP roster.
A-C Valley’s Olivia Boocks is scoring 4.7 points per game, averaging 18 minutes of playing time. North Clarion’s Abby Gatesman has appeared in eight games, getting 14.4 minutes of playing time per game and scoring 2.1 ppg. Logue and Hinderliter have seen limited action in five contests each. Logue has scored 11 points in 26 minutes, nailing three 3-pointers, while Hinderliter has scored a point with four rebounds in 21 minutes of action.
Clarion men 2-8 at break
CLARION — The Clarion University men’s basketball team is 2-8 going into Friday’s PSAC road game at Shippensburg.
The Golden Eagles have lost six straight games, including last Monday’s 54-52 setback at home to Shepherd.
After Shippensburg, the Eagles travel to California (Jan. 4) and Seton Hill (Jan. 7) before hosting Pitt-Johnstown Jan. 11.
CUP wrestlers lose at Cleveland State, 18-14
CLEVELAND — The Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team came up just one decision short on the road last Thursday night, falling 18-14 to Cleveland State in a Mid-American Conference (MAC) dual.
Clarion rebounded from a slow start where it won just one of the first five matches contested, winning three straight duals to take the lead on the host Vikings. The Golden Eagles took that lead in part by scoring the only bonus points of the night for either side, when John Worthing worked JR Reed in the 174-pound bout for a technical fall. Worthing stacked up the points in quick succession over Reed, finally knocking him out of the bout 38 seconds into the third period to put up five team points.
That win pulled the Golden Eagles to within 12-11, a feat that looks more impressive when considering they had trailed by a 12-3 score just moments before. Joey Fischer got the ball rolling on the night with a 5-2 decision over Ben Aranda at 125 pounds, but the Vikings went on to win the next four bouts by decision to build a 12-3 lead.
The series of close matches kept the team match within striking distance, though, and Cam Pine was the first to start to close that gap. He won a marathon bout against Daniel Patten, getting a takedown in the second sudden victory period to pull out a 3-1 decision. That was followed by Worthing’s tech fall to make it 12-11, and Will Feldkamp briefly put Clarion ahead 14-12 with a decision over DeAndre Nassar. The bout between two NCAA qualifiers – Nassar in 2021, and Feldkamp in 2022 – was close throughout, but Feldkamp held on for the 3-1 decision to put his team ahead.
Cleveland State was able to finish things off at home, though, with Anthony Perrine and Daniel Bucknavich scoring decisions at 197 and 285, respectively.
Head coach Keith Ferraro’s 3-3 Golden Eagles are back in action at Central Michigan on Jan. 8. They head to Long Island for a tri-meet with VMI on Jan. 14 before returning home for a Jan. 20 MAC matchup with George Mason.