Fricko runner-up at PACs
MORGANTOWN, W.V. — Former Redbank Valley standout and Washington & Jefferson University sophomore Declan Fricko finished second in the high jump at last week’s Presidents Athletic Conference Track and Field Conference Championships held at West Virginia University.
Fricko cleared 6 feet, 2 3/4 inches in the high jump to finish second behind teammate Nate Sciarro, who cleared 6 feet, 4 3/4 inches for the title.
Fricko also ran a leg on the four-place 4x100 relay (44.61) with Hayden O’Bryon, Ian Baughman and Sciarro.
The Presidents wound up fourth in the team standings behind Westminster, Grove City and Geneva.
Next up for Fricko is a trip to the All-Atlantic Region Championships held at Moravian University in Bethlehem May 18-19.
— Penn State Behrend’s Sam Hetrick heads to the Colonial States Athletic Conference Championships Saturday and Sunday at Alfred State.
Hetrick heads into the postseason with his career-best outdoor high jump mark of 6 feet, 9 3/4 inches he cleared on April 24 at the Behrend Invite. That mark ranks tied for second in NCAA Division III nationally with Central College’s Sam Beatty and only behind indoor champion Kyle Rollins of St. John Fisher.
Last weekend at the Ashland Alumni Invitational, Hetrick won the high jump after clearing 6 feet, 6 3/4 inches.
— The Clarion University Golden Eagles baseball team wraps up its schedule with four games against Indiana University of Pa., two games vs. IUP in Homer City Friday and two on Sunday in Indiana.
The Golden Eagles are 10-32 overall and 5-19 in PSAC play.
Redbank Valley graduate Bryan Layton sport a 3-3 record on the mound in eight appearances, seven starts, with an earned run average of 6.44 over 29 1/3 innings. He’s struck out 33 and walked just eight.
Youth baseball, softball starting
The New Bethlehem Little League’s Opening Day gets under way this Saturday. Make sure to check the league’s Facebook page and www.newbethlehemlittleleague.com for more information.
New Bethlehem Little League President Lance Musser said that the annual Tut Toth Memorial Tournament is scheduled for May 20-21. Check the New Bethlehem Little League Facebook page for donation and T-shirt ordering information.