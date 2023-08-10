Little League All-Star roundup
DuBOIS — DuBois City Park’s Stern Field hosted the Junior Little League Baseball Eastern Regional Tournament, which wrapped up last Saturday with Hillsdale, N.J., beating Berlin, Md., 8-3 in the final.
The host DuBois squad wound up making the final four field and finished 3-2. It was eliminated last Friday with a 12-1 loss to Massapequa, N.Y.
New Jersey advanced to the Junior Little League World Series in Taylor, Mich., starting Sunday.
In other all-star news:
— Pennsylvania Major (11-12-year-old) Division champion Media won its opening game at the Mid-Atlantic Regional in Bristol, Conn., beating Maryland 6-2 on Sunday. It was scheduled to play Washington, D.C., Tuesday night.
— Longtime area umpire Justin Skiba was also a regional qualifier and got to work at the New England Regional for the Major baseball division also hosted at Bristol, Conn. Maine is the lone unbeaten in the four-team bracket. Wednesday, New Hampshire and Massachusetts play with the winner facing Maine in Thursday’s final.
Golf tournament scheduled
RIMERSBURG — The Union High School All-Sports Booster Club and Union COG Pool Park will sponsor their annual golf scramble on Sunday, Aug. 27, at Clarion Oaks Golf Course starting at 9 a.m.
The cost to register for a foursome is $240, which includes dinner.
Prize money based on a 30-team field is $500 for first place, $250 for second and $100 for third place.
The event features skins and mulligans with door prizes and other items. There is a 30-team limit and teams should register by emailing cathywalzak@hotmail.com or calling (814) 745-3832.
Game Commission license update
Here are the antlerless license numbers for area Wildlife Management Units going into Tuesday as reported on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website:
WMU 2D Southern Clarion and Jefferson counties (south of I-80) and west of Route 219 including parts of Indiana, Butler and Venango counties and all of Armstrong County: 86,000 allotted, 20,687 available
WMU 2E Southeast tip of Jefferson County, Indiana County east of Route 219 and parts of Clearfield County (south of I-80) and northwestern Cambria County: 52,000 allotted, 19,756 available.
WMU 2F Clarion and Jefferson counties north of I-80 and parts of Venango, Elk, Warren and McKean counties and all of Forest County: 49,000 allotted, SOLD OUT
WMU 2G Extreme northeast corner of Jefferson County, Clearfield County north of I-80, Elk County east of route 219, Cameron County and parts of Centre County, Clinton County, Lycoming County, Tioga County Potter County and McKean County: 35,000 allotted, SOLD OUT