Little League All-Star update
BRADFORD — The Pennsylvania Little League Baseball (11-12-year-old) State Tournament was scheduled to get under way at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford on Wednesday.
The eight-team, double-elimination tournament runs through at least next Monday with the finals and “if necessary” game scheduled on the same day.
For up-to-date information, go to www.pastatell.org/Brackets/22-LB.htm.
DuBois, the Section 1 champion, was scheduled to open with Section 3 champion Keystone (Lock Haven Area) Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Three games preceded that one on Wednesday with Greencastle vs. Back Mountain at 11 a.m., Aston Middletown vs. Southern Lehigh at 1:30 p.m. and Hollidaysburg vs. Hermitage at 4 p.m.
Two winners’ bracket games and two losers’ bracket games are scheduled for Thursday with three more games on Friday, including a consolation game between the two teams that lost their first two games.
In other all-star news, the St. Marys 9-and-10-year-old baseball all-stars were scheduled to open the state tournament at West Point Little League near Greensburg on Tuesday as was host DuBois in the Junior Little League State Tournament that’ll run through at least Saturday at City Park in DuBois.
Indiana, the District 7 champion, is among the seven teams in the double-elimination tournament.
Hollidaysburg won the Senior Little League baseball state title last week in DuBois, beating Upper Moreland 7-1 in the final to stay unbeaten.
Sports physicals scheduled at Redbank Valley
Latest Videos
NEW BETHLEHEM — Sports physicals for student-athletes planning to play fall sports at Redbank Valley High School are scheduled for one more day this summer:
— Wednesday, Aug. 10, 8 to 11:30 a.m.
The exam covers all levels of football at the school along with volleyball, soccer and cheerleader. The cost is $15 to be paid on the date of the physicals. Bring case or a check made out to Redbank Valley School District. Call the high school at 814-275-2424 to schedule a time for a physical.
All athletes must have a completed physical before he or she can practice with the team.
PGC’s 2022-23 hunting licenses on sale
CLARION — Hunting licenses are now on sale. Treasurer’s offices in the state began accepting doe licenses applications last Monday.
First round unsold/bonus tags will be available Aug. 1 and the second round on Aug. 15. Any unsold doe tags will be available “Over the Counter” on Sept. 12.
Prices for all hunting licenses are the same as last year at $20.97 for residents and $101.97 for non-residents. The same goes for antlerless licenses at $6.97 for residents and $26.97 for non-residents. All checks are to be made payable to “County Treasurer.” Fill in three WMU choices on the doe license application. Use the envelope provided and mail it to the County Treasurer’s office at 330 Main St, Room 110 Clarion, PA 16214.
Any questions about this process or anything else, contact the Treasurer’s office at 814-226-1113 or kmontana@co.clarion.pa.us.