Union/A-C Valley track opens with broken records
KARNS CITY — The Union/A-C Valley track and field teams opened the season at Karns City last Wednesday and dropped a pair of matchups as the boys lost 93-57 and the girls lost 114-38.
The highlight of the meet were a couple of records smashed by Falcon Knights athletes. Union sophomore Dawson Camper had a huge throw in the shot put of 53 feet, 9 inches. That broke the previous mark set way back in 1965 established by Denny Divins.
A-C Valley’s Baylee Blauser tied her school’s mark in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.6 while topping her own mark in the triple jump with a leap of 37 feet, 6 1/2 inches. She also won the long jump with a jump of 16 feet, 7 inches.
Both teams are scheduled to run at Clarion-Limestone Thursday.
Hetrick wins at SRU’s Labor Invitational
SLIPPERY ROCK — Redbank Valley graduate Sam Hetrick cleared and outdoor career-best 6 feet, 9 3/4 inches to win Slippery Rock University’s Dave Labor Invitational last weekend.
That’s just an inch lower than his season-best indoor height cleared in February. The indoor All-American and Slippery Rock Amando Virata were the only jumpers to get to Hetrick’s winning height. Hetrick cleared the bar on the first try while Virata missed all three times.
Hetrick’s teammate Brady Smith finished third, clearing 6 feet, 6 3/4 inches.
Hetrick’s winning height ranks second nationally in NCAA Division III behind only indoor national champion St. John Fisher’s Kyle Rollins’ 6 feet, 11 1/2 inches. Rollins won the Division III indoor crown by clearing 7 feet, 2 1/2 inches.
— For Washington & Jefferson’s Declan Fricko of Redbank Valley, he finished fifth in the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 3/4 inches at West Liberty University’s Tim Weaver Invitational last weekend.
— Redbank Valley’s Bryan Layton was the losing pitcher in the Clarion University baseball team’s 8-2 loss to Pitt-Johnstown at Butler’s Pullman Park on Sunday. Layton allowed 10 hits and six runs in 4 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking two.
For the season, Layton is 1-2 with a 7.16 earned run average in five games covering 16 1/3 innings.
Clarion took a 7-17 record into Friday’s game at Seton Hill.
Hunter-Trapper Class April 23RIMERSBURG — A Hunter-Trapper Education course will be held at Rimersburg Rod and Gun Club April 23 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Students must be at least 11 years of age. Individuals must bring a lunch and pencil and must register on-line at the Game Commission’s web site at www.pgc.state.pa.us.
Students will be required to do some on-line studying before the course.
For more information, call Bob Shook at 814-473-6563.