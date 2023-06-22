Youth baseball reports
From the Southern Clarion Co. Little League ...
Shick’s Insurance of Rimersburg kept its unbeaten record intact at 16-0 with a pair of wins, including an 11-3 win over Otto’s Outlaws on Monday.
Bentley McKinney had two hits with a double while Andrew and Emma Kifer each drove in two runs and singled. The Kifer twins combined for the win on the mound on a five-hitter, Emma going the first 4 2/3 innings and striking out seven with no walks and Andrew pitching the final 1 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and a walk.
In last Saturday’s 4-3 win over Fryburg, Hayden Corle, Andrew Kifer and McKinney each had two hits with Corle doubling twice. Emma Kifer went the firsr three innings, striking out six with no walks. Andrew struck out seven of the eight batters he faced to get the save.
Fall sports physicals at Redbank Valley scheduled
NEW BETHLEHEM — Fall sports physical times for students at Redbank Valley have been scheduled for three dates this summer.
Tuesday, July 18, 8 to 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 2, 1 to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 10, 1 to 4 p.m.
The exam covers the sports of junior high football, cheerleading, JV and varsity football, volleyball and soccer. The cost is $15 to be paid to the school district on the day of the physical. Call the high school office to make an appointment at 814-275-2424, Ext. 301.
Hunter Trapper course set for Limestone
LIMESTONE — A Hunter Trapper Education Basic course for hunters 11 years old on or before July 8 will be held at the Limestone Fire Hall along Route 66 south of Clarion July 8 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
You must complete the online Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA course before attending your class. You will find this link at the bottom of the page. To complete the course, participants must complete the on-line study course prior to the July 7.
Lunch and refreshments will be provided by the local Millcreek Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, NWTF volunteers
Register on line at http://www.pgc.state.pa.us Click on the Education tab at the top of the PA Game Commissions home page, click Education, on drop down window click on the Hunter-Trapper Education in the menu. Scroll down to in-person classes and click on the Register for in-person link. Proceed to the July 8 Limestone Firehall continue to follow instructions to register as well as follow instructions about completing the on-line study course.
If you have questions or difficulty with the registration contact Bud or Gwen Wills at 814-379-3759.