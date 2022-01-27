Jr. high basketball roundup
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs junior high basketball teams earned a split decision with visiting Oil City Monday.
The A squad lost 35-33 and fell to 0-4 as Braylon Wagner scored 16 points and Isaac Gourley scored 10 points and Carson Gould added seven points. The B team won 26-14 as Wyatt Byers scored 10 points and Wagner added seven points.
Monday, the teams split with Cranberry. The A team fell 40-34 as Gould scored 15 points and Wagner added nine points. The B team won, 24-11, with Eli Rex pouring in 12 points.
Both teams were scheduled to visit C-L Wednesday before hosting Keystone Friday. Monday, they travel to Moniteau.
Clarion U. wrestlers lose to Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN —A match between longtime rivals came down to the thinnest of margins last Saturday night, as Lock Haven edged the Clarion University wrestling team by a 17-16 score at Thomas Fieldhouse. The teams split the evening’s 10 bouts evenly, but the Bald Eagles scored two bonus points to the Golden Eagles’ one in earning the team win.
The two evenly-matched opponents traded decisions for most of the night, with the sole exceptions entering the final match coming at 149 and 157 pounds. In the former, 27th-ranked Brent Moore came tantalizingly close to pinning Connor Eck, which at the time would have given Clarion a 9-6 advantage in the team match. Moore slapped a front headlock on Eck and brought him to the mat for a near fall, holding him on his back for what seemed like an eternity. Moore, though, could not get the final push on Eck, and was forced to settle for a 15-4 major decision that made it 7-6.
Likewise, Lock Haven’s 31st-ranked Ben Barton went to work on Chanz Shearer in the 157-pound bout, taking him down and cutting him loose until finally racking up a 20-7 major decision of his own. The Bald Eagles took a 10-6 lead and expanded it to seven points at 165 pounds, on a decision between two nationally-ranked contenders in Ashton Eyler and Cam Pine.
Clarion rallied with three straight decisions, starting with John Worthing’s narrow 9-7 decision over Tyler Stolzfus at 174 pounds. Worthing worked to tilt Stolzfus for near-fall points but Stolzfus held him off and nearly took the bout himself.
Max Wohlabaugh tied the team match at 184 pounds with an emotional sudden victory at 184, taking down Colin Fegley in overtime to win by 3-1 decision.
Will Feldkamp gave the Golden Eagles their best chance to win at 197 pounds, starting out strong against Parker McClellan in the former’s first action since December 23. Feldkamp saw his streak of five straight wins by fall snapped, but he did hold on for a 6-5 decision to put Clarion ahead 16-13 in the team match.
That set up a decisive showdown at heavyweight, where 26th-ranked Isaac Reid got a takedown with six seconds remaining to extend his lead over Ty Bagoly. With the riding time point in hand, Reid earned the major decision, giving his team the crucial bonus point needed to win the team match.
Now 7-3 overall and 3-2 in the Mid-America Conference, the Golden Eagles wrestle non-conference foe Hofstra and MAC rival Kent State this Sunday at Tippin Gymnasium at 1:30 and 3 p.m. respectively. Then next Saturday, the Golden Eagles visit George Mason.
CUP men outgun Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG — Gerald Jarmon had a career night, scoring 30 points as the Clarion University men’s basketball team caged the Bloomsburg Huskies at E.H. Nelson Fieldhouse by a final score of 101-90.
The Golden Eagles snapped a four game skid to improve to 7-8 overall and 3-7 in the PSAC conference, while the Huskies fell to 3-11 and 2-8 in the conference.
Wednesday, the Golden Eagles were scheduled to visit Gannon before Saturday’s trip to Seton Hill. Then they’ll host Seton Hill next Monday for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
Jarmon paced the Clarion offense scoring 30 points on 9 of 16 shooting in just 30 minutes of action, while grabbing five rebounds.
Sure shooter Connor Ferrell added 19 points to go along with five assists and four rebounds, while Jordan Agyemang and Mekhi Reynolds added 15 points and 11 points respectively.
The Golden Eagles managed to shoot a tremendous 62 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc, while knocking down 18 of 25 free throws throughout the game.
The lead changed nine times, but it was all Clarion in the second half as they outpaced the Huskies throughout the entirety of the second half, leading from just under 16 minutes in regulation and never looking back.
CUP women lose
BLOOMSBURG — The Golden Eagle women’s basketball team could not close the gap against a tough opponent on the road, falling by a 73-62 score to Bloomsburg at E.H. Nelson Fieldhouse on Monday night. Clarion (3-14, 2-10 PSAC) tightened the gap in the second half but could not overtake the Huskies in the last 20 minutes.
The game was well within reach early in the second half, with Clarion trailing just 37-33 after coming back from the break. Gloria Bwende took a pass from Sierra Bermudez and finished in the paint to make it 37-33 just 16 seconds into the third quarter, and the deficit remained in single digits until near the late part of the third quarter. Jada Smith scored with 5:42 remaining in the third to make it 47-38, and Allyson Kirby made it 54-46 with 27 seconds left to go in the period. Samantha Brusha scored a three-pointer with 17 seconds left to make it 57-46, though, and the lead never went below 10 points again.
Bermudez led all Golden Eagles with 17 points, doing so on 7-of-15 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 from three-point range. Kirby came up just one rebound shy of a double-double, scoring 10 points and pulling down nine rebounds, while Smith nearly had her own with nine points and eight boards. A-C Valley’s Olivia Boocks added 11 points in 25 minutes of action.
Like the men, the Eagles were scheduled to visit Gannon Wednesday and Seton Hill Saturday before next Wednesday’s doubleheader at home with the men against Slippery Rock starting at 5:30 p.m.