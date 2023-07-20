All-Star season continues
BROOKVILLE — In the Section 2 Minor League (9-and-10) All-Star softball tournament hosted at Zufall Field, St. Marys went 2-0 and punched a ticket to the state tournament starting this week.
In a three-team double-elimination tournament, St. Marys opened with a 9-0 win over Corry, then defeated Titusville in the final, 13-2, in five innings.
St. Marys advances to the state tournament starting Thursday in Lewistown.
In other all-star action:
— Major Baseball (11-12-year-old): DuBois beat Cranberry, 10-2, in one of the first two games of the opening around of the Section 1 Tournament in Saegertown on Tuesday. Cambridge Springs/Saegertown blanked Harborcreek in the other first-round game. The double-elimination tournament continues through at least Friday. The section champion advances to the state tournament starting next Wednesday in Newtown Square.
— Minor Baseball (9-10-year-old): St. Marys is the lone unbeaten team in the Section 1 Tournament in Meadville after Tuesday’s 17-6 win over Franklin. Franklin and FLAG play in the losers’ final on Wednesday with the tournament continuing at least through Thursday. The champion advances to the state tournament starting next Tuesday in the East Stroudsburg area.
— Junior Little League (13-14) Baseball: Oil City and FLAG played for the Section I title in Oil City after Tuesday’s Oil City 4-1 win over FLAG in the second game of their best-of-three series to tie it at 1-1.
— Major Softball: Punxsutawney finished third at the state tournament hosted by Fairchance Little League near Pittsburgh. The District 10 champions finished 2-2, losing 12-0 to eventual champion North Pocono in the winners’ bracket before losing to Caln 4-3 in the losers’ bracket final. North Pocono advances to the Eastern Regional scheduled to start Sunday in Bristol, Conn.
— Junior Little League softball: West Suburban won the state title with a 6-5 win over Plymouth last Saturday in Berwick. It advances to the East Region Tournament in Orange, Conn., starting Thursday.
Fall sports physicals scheduled
NEW BETHLEHEM — Fall sports physical times for students at Redbank Valley have been scheduled for two more dates this summer.
Wednesday, Aug. 2, 1 to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 10, 1 to 4 p.m.
The exam covers the sports of junior high football, cheerleading, JV and varsity football, volleyball and soccer. The cost is $15 to be paid to the school district on the day of the physical. Call the high school office to make an appointment at 814-275-2424, Ext. 301.