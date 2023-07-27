All-Star baseball, softball roundup
Here’s a roundup of the all-star tournaments that are now at the sectional, state and regional levels:
— Major Baseball (11-12-year-old: District 10 champion DuBois claimed the Section 1 Tournament title in Saegertown on Saturday with a 5-0 win over Cambridge Springs/Saegertown to finish the four-team tournament unbeaten at 3-0. District 25 champion Cranberry finished 0-2.
Next up for DuBois is a trip to the state tournament starting Wednesday in Newton Square near Philadelphia starting Wednesday. DuBois was scheduled to open with East Side at 10 a.m. It’s an eight-team double-elimination tournament that runs through at least next Monday with the if necessary game set for Tuesday. Other teams in the bracket include North Lebanon, CR Newtown, Mifflinburg, Back Mountain North, West Point (Greensburg) and Media.
— Minor Baseball (9-10-year-old): St. Marys won the Section 1 Tournament with a 3-0 record, topping Franklin 3-2 in the final last Friday. Tuesday, St. Marys started the eight-team state tournament in the East Stroudsburg area. That tournament runs through at least Sunday with the if necessary game set for Monday.
— Junior Little League (13-14) baseball: Montoursville and Mid-Valley were the only unbeaten teams remaining in the state tournament hosted by Athens. That tournament runs through at least Friday with the if necessary game set for Saturday. Other teams remaining in the losers’ bracket are Springfield, FLAG (Section 1 champion), Indiana and host Athens.
— Major Softball (11-12): Pennsylvania champion North Pocono was 0-1 at the Eastern Regional tournament in Bristol, Conn., opening with a 1-0 loss to New York. It was scheduled to face Maryland in an elimination game on Tuesday. New Jersey and New York were the only unbeatens going into Tuesday.
— Minor Softball (9-10): Section 1 champion St. Marys finished 0-2 at the state tournament in Lewistown, losing to eventual state champion Caln (9-0) and Plymouth (10-3) last Thursday and Friday. Caln advances to this weekend’s Eastern Regional tournament held at Mountain Top Area Little League near Wilkes Barre.
— Junior Little League Softball (13-14): Pennsylvania champion West Suburban out of Johnstown was 5-2 in pool play at the East Region tournament held in Orange, Conn. It beat Connecticut 12-1 and the host team 9-4 to advance to Wednesday’s championship game. It’ll play the hosts again with an if necessary game scheduled later in the day.
Golf tournament scheduled
RIMERSBURG — The Union High School All-Sports Booster Club and Union COG Pool Park will sponsor their annual golf scramble on Sunday, Aug. 27, at Clarion Oaks Golf Course starting at 9 a.m.
The cost to register for a foursome is $240, which includes dinner.
Prize money based on a 30-team field is $500 for first place, $250 for second and $100 for third place.
The event features skins and mulligans with door prizes and other items. There is a 30-team limit and teams should register by emailing cathywalzak@hotmail.com or calling (814) 745-3832.
Fall sports physicals scheduled
NEW BETHLEHEM — Fall sports physical times for students at Redbank Valley have been scheduled for two more dates this summer.
Wednesday, Aug. 2, 1 to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 10, 1 to 4 p.m.
The exam covers the sports of junior high football, cheerleading, JV and varsity football, volleyball and soccer. The cost is $15 to be paid to the school district on the day of the physical. Call the high school office to make an appointment at 814-275-2424, Ext. 301.