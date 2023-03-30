A-C Valley/Union wins baseball opener
DuBOIS — Playing on the neutral artificial turf at DuBois’ Stern Family field Tuesday afternoon, the A-C Valley/Union Falcon Knights notched a 7-1 win over North Clarion.
The Falcon Knights, the home team, led 2-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning before scoring four runs to break the game open. The Falcon Knight banged out 10 hits with Zach Cooper, Lane Bauer and Caden Burns each two hits. Seth Best tripled.
Bailey Crissman went 6 2/3 innings on the mound before running out of pitches as he left the game with 103 thrown. He scattered six hits while striking out four and walking two. Sebastian Link got the final out.
The Falcon Knights are scheduled to visit Clarion-Limestone Friday before next Tuesday’s trip to Forest Area. Next Thursday, they host Cranberry.
Coming off a 9-9 season, the Falcon Knights were knocked out of the Class 1A playoffs in the first round by eventual runner-up C-L.
Senior Ryan Cooper was a KSAC All-Star at pitcher and infield. He hit .400 with four doubles while going 3-5 with a 2.45 earned run average in 45 2/3 innings. Trey Fleming led the team in hitting at .410 with 17 RBIs.
Crissman finished 3-4 on the mound with a 3.27 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings.
Head coach Dewey Irwin’s coaching staff consists of Lane Larimore, Michael Weigle, Tony McGarvey and Vaughn Norbert.
The season schedule is listed below:
March
28-North Clarion (7-1, W); 31-at C-L.
April
4-at Forest Area, 4:30 p.m.; 6-Cranberry; 10-Lakeview, at DuBois, 1 p.m.; 12-at North Clarion; 15-Reynolds, 11 a.m.; 18-Clarion; 20-at Redbank Valley, 4:15 p.m.; 24-at Jamestown; 27-C-L.
May
1-Moniteau; 2-Keystone; 8-at Cranberry; 9-Forest Area; 12-at Kane, 4:15 p.m.; 15-at Keystone; 17-at Karns City (Butler), 5:30 p.m.; 19-Cochranton.
Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Blisses swim at YMCA states
MORGANTOWN, W.V. — Evie Bliss led her family trio in the pool at last weekend’s Pennsylvania YMCA State Championships held at The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park.
Bliss, in the 15-to-21-year-old division, qualified for YMCA Nationals April 6 in Greensboro, N.C., as she finished ninth in the 50 freestyle (24.84), 16th in the 200 freestyle (2:01.72), 17th in the 100 freestyle (56.32) and 20th in the 500 freestyle (5:38.39).
Hudson Bliss, in the 13-14 age group, was 23rd in the 400 individual medley while Harry, in the 11-12 age group, was 17th in the 200 breaststroke (3:04.37) and 18th in the 50 breaststroke (36.86) while swimming on the 13th-place 200 medley relay (2:09.53).
Clarion’s Ferraro honored
CLARION — InterMat named its year-end award winners for the Mid-American Conference on Tuesday, with Clarion’s Keith Ferraro earning the wrestling publication’s MAC Coach of the Year honors.
Ferraro finished his ninth season at the helm of the Golden Eagle program in 2022-23, with Clarion reaching number of significant achievements along the way. The most notable of those achievements came at the 2023 NCAA Division I Championships, when Will Feldkamp battled his way to a seventh-place finish at 184 pounds to become an All-American, and the program’s first top-eight finisher since 2013.
Feldkamp earned his way to the NCAA Championships by winning the MAC championship at 184 pounds, making him one of two Golden Eagles to win a conference crown.
Senior Seth Koleno finished his Golden Eagles career by taking home the MAC title at 141 pounds and clinching a spot at NCAAs, while 174-pounder John Worthing was a MAC finalist and NCAA qualifier at 174 pounds. All told, the Golden Eagles’ two MAC champions and three conference finalists were the most they have boasted in both categories since making the move to the MAC in 2020.
As a team, Clarion was third at the 2023 MAC Championships, a two-spot improvement from its fifth-place showing a year ago. The Golden Eagles finished with an 11-6 dual record on the season, including wins over Central Michigan and Lock Haven.
PIAA basketball champs crowned
HERSHEY — The PIAA finished up its winter sports schedule with its basketball championship weekend at Giant Center.
Last Thursday, WPIAL champion Imani Christian won the Class 1A boys’ title with an 81-64 win over District 5’s Berlin Brothersvalley. In Class 4 boys, WPIAL champion Lincoln Park won a tight 62-58 win over Neumann Goretti. In girls, District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic won its second straight title with a 65-45 win over District 6’s Homer-Center in Class 2A while Dunmore beat District 6’s River Valley, 42-30 for the Class 3A title.
Friday in Class 2A boys, Lancaster Mennonite downed WPIAL Aliquippa 60-44 while in Class 5A boys, Imhotep Charter routed Exeter, 78-40. In girls, WPIAL champion Union-New Castle beat Lourdes Regional, 42-29, in Class 1A while in Class 6A, Archbishop Carroll beat Cedar Cliff, 43-37.
Saturday, West Catholic routed Deer Lakes, 83-55, in Class 3A boys while in Class 6A, Reading edged Roman Catholic, 63-56, in overtime. For the girls, Lansdale Catholic beat Blackhaw, 53-45, in Class 4A and Archbishop Wood topped South Fayette, 61-54, for the Class 5A title.