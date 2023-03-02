Hetrick heads to AARTFCs
NEW YORK — Redbank Valley’s Sam Hetrick of Penn State Behrend will compete in this weekend’s All-Atlantic Region Track & Field Conference Championships in the high jump at the Nike Track and Field Center at The Armory.
Hetrick finished fourth last year before heading to nationals where he finished fifth to earn an All-America honor.
Saturday’s event starts at 11 a.m.
Hetrick’s career-best height of 6 feet, 11 inches that he cleared at the Wittenberg Invite on Feb. 18 has him ranked No. 1 nationally among NCAA Division III jumpers.
— At the Presidents Athletic Conference Championships, freshman Claire Clouse, a former Redbank Valley standout now at Waynesburg, finished 10th in the 60-meter dash with a season-best time of 8.28 seconds.
Also at the PACs in the men’s high jump, former Redbank Valley jumper Declan Fricko placed third with a height of 6 feet, 3/4 inches.
Clarion U. wrestlers get MAC seeds
The Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced its pre-seeds for the 2023 MAC Wrestling Championships this weekend, with seven of the 10 PennWest Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestlers set to compete this weekend named in the seeding.
The MAC will release the final pre-tournament brackets on Thursday night.
Clarion pre-seeds:
125: 3. Joey Fischer. 141: 3. Seth Koleno. 149: 8. Kyle Schickel. 165: 3. Cam Pine. 174: 6. John Worthing. 184: 1. Will Feldkamp. 197: 2. Ty Bagoly.
Action begins Friday at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., at noon with wrestling continuing through Saturday.