Little League All-Star update
District 25 champions were recently crowned in Little League Baseball, Clarion in the 9-and-10-year-old division and Butler Township in the 11-12-year-old, or major, division. Both teams head to the Section 1 Tournament.
Butler will play at Cranberry Little League starting next Tuesday while Clarion starts Monday in Corry. D25 11-and-12-year-old softball champion Knox went 0-2 at the Section 1 Tournament last week in Meadville.
Sports physicals scheduled at Redbank Valley
NEW BETHLEHEM — Sports physicals for student-athletes planning to play fall sports at Redbank Valley High School are scheduled for three days this summer:
— Wednesday, July 20, 1 to 4 p.m.
— Thursday, July 21, 8 to 11:30 a.m.
— Wednesday, Aug. 10, 8 to 11:30 a.m.
The exam covers all levels of football at the school along with volleyball, soccer and cheerleader. The cost is $15 to be paid on the date of the physicals. Bring case or a check made out to Redbank Valley School District. Call the high school at 814-275-2424 to schedule a time for a physical.
All athletes must have a completed physical before he or she can practice with the team.
PGC’s 2022-23 hunting licenses now on sale
CLARION — Hunting licenses are now on sale. Treasurer’s offices in the state began accepting doe licenses applications on Monday.
This year again, state residents only have one week before non-resident doe applications can be accepted on July 18. Hunters must have their regular hunting license before applying for the antlerless tag. Additionally, first round unsold/bonus tags will be available Aug. 1 and the second round on Aug. 15. Any unsold doe tags will be available “Over the Counter” on Sept. 12.
Prices for all hunting licenses are the same as last year at $20.97 for residents and $101.97 for non-residents. The same goes for antlerless licenses at $6.97 for residents and $26.97 for non-residents. All checks are to be made payable to “County Treasurer.” Fill in three WMU choices on the doe license application. Use the envelope provided and mail it to the County Treasurer’s office at 330 Main St, Room 110 Clarion, PA 16214.
Any questions about this process or anything else, contact the Treasurer’s office at 814-226-1113 or kmontana@co.clarion.pa.us.