Bulldogs fall in ABC playoffs
KARNS CITY — The Redbank Valley Seniors lost in the ABC Youth Football League semifinals last Saturday at Karns City High School, dropping a 44-12 decision to Armstrong.
The loss puts the 7-3 Bulldogs into this Saturday’s consolation game against Karns City at Redbank Valley High School starting at 1 p.m. In the final, it’s Armstrong vs. Saxonburg at 5 p.m. The Junior final has Slippery Rock playing Armstrong at 3 p.m. The first game is the Junior consolation game at 11 a.m. between A-C Valley and Karns City.
Against Armstrong last week, Jace Clouser and Parker Kennemuth scored touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Kennemuth caught an 8-yard TD pass from quarterback Nico Rex, who completed 5 of 7 passes for 58 yards.
Clouser ran for 82 yards on seven carries while catching three passes for 37 yards. Kennemuth ran for 24 yards on six carries.
Defensively, Tayvin Kennedy made 12 tackles while Gabe Clinger had 11 stops to lead the team. Kennemuth and Monrean finished with six and five tackles respectively.
D9 soccer playoffs continue
Elk County Catholic and Karns City met for the District 9 Class 1A boys’ soccer title Wednesday night at Brockway. It’s a No. 3 vs. No. 4 seed final as the No. 3 Gremlins blanked Ridgway 4-0 last Thursday
Ridgway had knocked out Redbank Valley last week, but the Elkers were blanked by the Gremlins who take on the No. 4 Crusaders who blanked top-seeded Clarion-Limestone.
In the other classes, Bradford won the boys’ Class 3A title with a 3-1 win over Clearfield while Bradford won the Class 3A girls’ crown with a 3-1 win over DuBois.
In Class 1A girls, Karns City and Brockway were scheduled to play Wednesday night. In last Wednesday’s semifinals, Brockway edged top-seeded Brockway 2-1 and Karns City blanked Forest, 2-0.
Monday, Clearfield won the Class 2A girls’ title with a 10-0 rout of St. Marys.
CUP wrestling: Blue beats Gold
CLARION — Three District 9 natives saw action in last Thursday’s Blue-Gold matchup featured by the Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team coached by Brookville native Keith Ferraro.
Brookville’s Caleb Hetrick, Redbank Valley’s Ethan Wiant and DuBois’ Chandler Ho saw action with Wiant notching a 9-0 major decision over Chase Cordia at 165 pounds. Hetrick lost a 5-3 sudden victory to Eli Brinsky also at 165 while Seth Koleno edged Ho, 3-2, at 141.
The match featuring 15 bouts that helped finalize the team’s starting lineup going into the Clarion Open this Sunday at Tippin Gymnasium. The Golden Eagles open their dual schedule at Rutgers on Nov. 11.
Blue team defeated the Gold squad by a 28-24 score in Tippin Gymnasium on Thursday night.
The Gold side was the beneficiary of three bonus point victories comparted to just two for the Blue side, with Koen Kish, Jack Martinec and Ty Bagoly all contributing major decisions to their team’s point total. Blue matched that bonus point total with Wiant’s major and a win by fall for John Worthing, with the latter scoring the only pin of the night.
That victory for Worthing decided the starter for 174 pounds, one of seven weight classes up for grabs at this year’s match. Taking on freshman Suds Dubler, Worthing enjoyed a solid start to the bout, and early in the second period took Dubler to his back. He quickly secured four back points but continued to work for more, though Dubler worked hard to prevent the fall as long as possible. Worthing finally contorted him to the point of getting him on his back, winning the second match of his series with Dubler to lock up the starting spot.
Two weight classes, 133 and 149 pounds, required two matches on Thursday night, and in both cases one competitor took both ends of the series. At 133 pounds, Koen Kish locked up his spot in the lineup with two wins over Mason Prinkey, starting with an 8-0 major decision in the first bout of the night. The second contest was much closer as Prinkey kept it tight, but Kish held on for a 4-2 decision.
The other weight that featured an immediate rematch was 149 pounds, where Kyle Schickel held on for a pair of hard-fought victories over Lavinsky Collins. The first bout required extra time as Schickel and Collins were tied at 6-6 after seven minutes. Schickel managed a takedown of Collins in the sudden victory period to take a 1-0 lead in their series. The second bout went down to the wire, but Schickel fought off a late shot by Collins for a 3-2 decision.
Other weights were decided on Thursday as well with Koleno’s win over a feisty Chandler Ho in a low-scoring bout. Brinsky outlasted Hetrick in overtime while Bagoly defeated Brett Wittmann by major decision, outscoring him 9-0. Austin Chapman won a tiebreaker against Reynold Maines in the heavyweight decider.
CUP football loses to Slippery Rock
CLARION — Visiting Slippery Rock, ranked 13th in the nation in NCAA Division II, shut out the Clarion University Golden Eagles football team 31-0 last SAturday at Memorial Stadium.
The Golden Eagles (3-6 overall, 2-4 PSAC West) trailed 21-0 before the Rock (8-1, 5-1) scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to set the final score. Rock quarterback Noah Grover completed 27 of 34 passes for 440 yards and three touchdowns with receiver Kyle Sheets catching nine passes for 206 yards and two TDs.
Clarion kicker Jarrett Esposito, a former Brockway standout, completed a pass on a fake kick covering 23 yards.
The Golden Eagles visits Indiana Saturday at 2 p.m.