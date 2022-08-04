Hollidaysburg wins state Little League title
BRADFORD — Beating Greencastle twice in the finals, Hollidaysburg won the Pennsylvania Little League (11-12-year-old) baseball state title Monday at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Greencastle was unbeaten going into Monday, but Hollidaysburg won the first game 6-2 to force the “if necessary” final and routed Greencastle 10-0. Next up for Hollidaysburg is the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament starting Sunday in Bristol, Conn.
In a new setup for the regionals at the 11-12-year-old level, the Pennsylvania champion is part of a four-team double-elimination setup with Delaware, Maryland and Washington D.C. The final is Aug. 12 with the winner advancing to the Little League World Series.
The United States part of the World Series now has 10 regional champions and 10 international teams. The World Series is set to begin Aug. 17.
In the Junior Little League state tournament in DuBois, Keystone (Lock Haven area) captured the title by running through the losers’ bracket after losing 7-6 to DuBois in the opener. It took six straight wins, including two over previously unbeaten Upper Moreland, 8-4 and then 7-6 last Saturday to advance to Freehold Township in New Jersey starting Wednesday.
Booster Club/COG Golf scramble set for Aug. 28
RIMERSBURG — The Union High School All-Sports Booster Club and Union COG Pool Park is sponsoring its annual golf scramble scheduled for Sunday at Clarion Oaks Golf Course starting at 9 a.m.
The cost to register for a foursome is $240, which includes dinner.
Prize money based on a 30-team field is $500 for first place, $250 for second and $100 for third place.
The event features skins and mulligans with door prizes and other items. There is a 30-team limit and teams should register by emailing cathywalzak@hotmail.com or calling 814-745-3832.
5K Race/Half Marathon scheduled for Sept. 17
NEW BETHLEHEM — The new 5K Race/Fun Walk and Half Marathon sponsored by the Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 during the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival.
The races start and end at the South Bethlehem Borough building and most of the race is on the Redbank Trail while the half marathon takes runners through the rolling hills of the area.
The race begins at 8:30 a.m. with same-day registration beginning at 7:30 p.m. On-line registration can be done at runnersignup.com. The cost is $20 for the 5K and $30 for the half marathon if done before race day, during which the cost rises $5.
Many trophies and medals will be awarded in various men’s and women’s divisions.
All proceeds benefit the fire department.
CUP women’s coach resigns
CLARION — Clarion Athletics announced last week changes in the Golden Eagles women’s basketball program. After eight seasons, Jana Ashley stepped down as the program’s head coach to accept a position elsewhere.
“I would like to thank Coach Ashley for her years leading our women’s basketball program,” said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Wendy Snodgrass. “We wish her the best of luck as she pursues these new opportunities.”
The department is currently working to identify Ashley’s successor.
Ashley’s teams compiled a 55-152 record in her eight seasons that began in 2014-15.