Hetrick second at CMU Invitational
PITTTSBURGH — The Penn State Behrend men’s track and field team had three qualify for the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field (AARTFC) Championships last weekend during their first outdoor meet at Carnegie Mellon. There was no team score due to inclement weather.
Following NCAA All-American performances in indoor, Braeden Smith and Redbank Valley’s Samuel Hetrick punched tickets to participate in the high jump for the AARTFC Championships in May.
Smith and Hetrick both had marks of 6 feet, 3 1/4 inches with Smith taking first followed by Hetrick in second with one more miss than Smith.
Dan Dabrowski joins the aforementioned group after a mark of 46.91m in discus, placing second.
Hetrick will compete at this Saturday’s Slippery Rock Invitational.
— Another Redbank Valley graduate, sophomore Declan Fricko at Washington & Jefferson, finished second in the high jump at the Bethany Invitational last Saturday. He cleared 5 feet, 10 3/4 inches in his first outdoor meet of the season.
W&J heads to the West Liberty Invitational Saturday.
CUP hosts UPJ Friday
CLARION — The Clarion University baseball team was scheduled to play its first two games at home Friday in a doubleheader with Pitt-Johnstown, but the doubleheader was moved to Sunday at Butler’s Pullman Park starting at 3 p.m.
Wednesday, the Golden Eagles took a 4-14 record into a non-conference game at Fairmount State. Saturday, the Golden Eagles visit Pitt-Johnstown for a 1 p.m. start to a doubleheader.
Last Friday in the first game of a doubleheader at Mercyhurst, Redbank Valley graduate Bryan Layton threw a scoreless first inning with a strikeout. The Golden Eagles went on to lose 15-5 in a seven-inning game.
For the season, Layton owns a team-best 5.40 earned run average with a 1-1 record over four appearances, three of them starts, covering 11 2/3 innings. He’s struck out 18 and walked three.