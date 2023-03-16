D9 medals nine at PIAAs
HERSHEY — District 9 wrestlers claimed nine medals at last weekend’s PIAA Championships at Giant Center.
D9’s one finalist was Brookville’s Jackson Zimmerman who finished second at 189 pounds after he was pinned by now three-time state champion Rune Lawrence of Frazier.
Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick and St. Marys’ Waylon Wehler each made the consolation finals and finished third with wins at 114 and 172 pounds. Clearfield’s Brady Collins and Port Allegany’s Carson Neely were fourth at 139 and heavyweight respectively.
Brockway’s Gavin Thompson finished fifth at heavyweight while Cranberry’s Dalton Wenner and Brayden McFetridge were seventh at 107 and 215, and the Berries’ Eli Brosius was eighth at 121.
Schimp wrestles at states
HARRISBURG — Redbank Valley’s Keyauna Schimp competed at the MyHouse Pennsylvania Girls State Wrestling Championships last Sunday at Central Dauphin High School and finished with an 0-2 record.
Wrestling at 190, Schimp was pinned by eventual seventh-placer Jurelys Peguero of J.P. McCaskey and then she was pinned by Reading’s Esmeralda Tellez in her consolation bout.
Clarion’s Chesney Boggess, who practices with Schimp, did not participate at states. She qualified at 235 pounds.
Clarion sends three to NCAAs
TULSA, Okla. — Three Clarion Golden Eagles wrestlers and Brookville’s Nathan Taylor began action Thursday morning at the NCAA Division I Championships at the BOK Center.
The three-day tournament concludes Saturday with the national finals set for 6 p.m. CT. Information on ESPN’s expansive TV/video streaming coverage is listed below. Every match on every mat will be available on ESPN+ in addition to television coverage of Sessions 1, 3 and 5 on ESPNU and Sessions 2, 4 and 6 on ESPN.
The round of 16 and consolation bouts start at 6 p.m. Friday, it’s the quarterfinals and consolations starting at noon with the semifinal round and continued consolations at 8 p.m.
Saturday, the consolation semifinals followed by medal rounds begin at 11 a.m. and the national finals begin at 7 p.m.
Taylor (16-10), seeded No. 21, opens in the round of 32 against No. 12 seed Colton McKiernan of Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — SIUE is a member of the Mid-America Conference that also included Clarion — with the winner getting likely the No. 5 seed Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State in the round of 16.
Taylor dropped a 3-2 decision to Schultz on Jan. 28. He hasn’t wrestled McKiernan.
Clarion Golden Eagles head coach Keith Ferraro of Brookville has three Golden Eagles headed to Tulsa with 184-pounder Will Feldkamp as the 14th seed, Seth Koleno seeded 30th at 141 and unseeded 174-pounder John Worthing, who is the 33rd seed.
Feldkamp opens against 19th seed Josh Nolan of Binghamton, Koleno gets former Reynolds standout and No. 3 seed Cole Matthews of Pittsburgh and Worthing has a preliminary round bout with Appalachian State’s Will Miller with the winner getting Penn State’s top-seeded Carter Starocci.
Bain throws at IUP
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Former Redbank Valley standout Bryson Bain made his second appearance on the mound pitching for Indiana University of Pa., tossing 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief in a 9-0 win over Eckerd Sunday afternoon at the Turley Complex during the Crimson Hawks’ spring trip.
Bain allowed a hit and walk. In two outings covering two innings, he’s allowed seven hits and three walks.
IUP took a 3-11 record into Wednesday’s game against Florida Southern in Lakeland, Fla.
Blisses qualify for YMCA states
GENEVA, Ohio — Siblings Evie, Hudson and Harry Bliss swam at last weekend’s YMCA Western District Championships held at SPIRE Center. A top-six finish or a top time outside the top-six finish earns a berth in the YMCA State Championships March 24-26 at the Mylan Park Aquatic Center in Morgantown, W.V.
Evie, swimming this week at the PIAA Championships, qualified in four events in the 15-to-21-year-old girls’ division with a runner-up in the 50-yard freestyle (24.66), fourths in the 100 freestyle (54.38) and 500 freestyle (5:26.05) and a sixth in the 200 freestyle (1:59.06). She also finished 13th in the 200 IM.
Hudson, in the 13-14 division, was seventh in the 400 IM, 11th in 500 freestyle, 17th in the 200 freestyle, 23rd in the 200 IM and 30th in the 500 freestyle.
Harry, in the 11-12 division, swam on the fourth-place Kittanning 200 medley relay team, while also qualifying fifth in the 50 breaststroke (36.23). He also finished eighth in the 100 breaststroke, 19th in the 200 IM, 23rd in the 50 freestyle and 20th in the 100 freestyle.