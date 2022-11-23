PIAA crowns champs
The PIAA held its championship games in volleyball and soccer last weekend. The volleyball finals were run at Cumberland Valley High School while the soccer finals were held at Eagle View Middle School in Mechanicsburg.
In boys’ soccer finals — Class 1A: District 11 champion Moravian Academy 2-1 over WPIAL champion Winchester Thurston in double-overtime. Class 2A: District 11 champion Northwestern Lehigh 2-1 over District 3 runner-up Lancaster Catholic. Class 3A: District 3 champion Hershey 1-0 over District 1 champion Springfield Township in double-overtime. Class 4A: WPIAL champion Seneca Valley 6-0 over District 1 champion Lower Merion.
In girls’ soccer — Class 1A: District 4 runner-up Southern Columbia 5-3 over WPIAL champion Freedom. Class 2A: District 4 champion Central Columbia 4-1 over District 10 runner-up General McLane. Class 3A: WPIAL champion Moon 2-1 over District 1 champion Upper Perkiomen. Class 4A: District 3 runner-up Central Dauphin 2-1 over District 1 fifth-place Pennridge.
Volleyball — Class 1A: D10 champion Maplewood in three sets over District 6 champion West Branch. Class 2A: WPIAL champion Freeport in three sets over D3 champion York Catholic. Class 3A: D1 champion Pope John Paul II in five sets over WPIAL champion North Catholic. Class 4A: WPIAL runner-up North Allegheny in four sets over D1 champion Garnet Valley.
Grove City wins Lynah Bowl
GROVE CITY — The Grove City College football team closed the season last Saturday afternoon by earning a 31-14 victory over visiting Farleigh Dickinson University-Florham at Robert E. Thorn Field in the Eastern College Athletic Conference James Lynah Bowl.
The Grove City defense recorded seven quarterback sacks, forced two turnovers and held the Devils (6-5) to 160 total yards on 63 plays. Grove City held FDU-Florham to minus-11 rushing yards.
Sophomore running back Nico Flati ran for a season-high 155 yards on 20 carries to pace the Wolverines’ rushing attack.
GCC sophomore and Redbank Valley graduate Kobe Bonanno saw playing time at nose tackle and assisted on one tackle. He finished the year with 22 tackles, 7 solo, 15 assists.
The Wolverines finished 8-3.