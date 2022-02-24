CUP wrestlers top Edinboro; MACs next
EDINBORO — The Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team dominated a longtime conference rival in their final dual match of the season, beating Edinboro 26-11 at McComb Fieldhouse last Saturday. With the win, the Golden Eagles have defeated the Fighting Scots in three straight meetings for the first time in 30 years. The last time it happened was over a three-season stretch from 1989-92.
Clarion also locked up a winning dual season with the victory, finishing the year with a 9-7 mark. They also went 5-5 in Mid-American Conference (MAC) action, setting up well for their appearance at the conference championships March 4-5 at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.
The Golden Eagles won seven of the 10 bouts contested, including a pair of major decisions and one win by fall. The latter belonged to Brent Moore, who made quick work of Ryan Burgos in the 149-pound match. Moore immediately slapped a front headlock on Burgos and went for the jugular, rolling him over and pinning him to his back just 26 seconds into their bout. Combined with a major decision by Joey Fischer at 125 pounds and a decision from Alex Blake at 133, the Golden Eagles opened up a 13-3 advantage less than halfway through the match.
Fischer notched one of the aforementioned major decisions, downing Christopher Merlo by a 10-1 score in his final tune-up before the conference championships. The other major belonged to another freshman rounding into form before the MAC tournament, John Worthing. Worthing dominated Joey Arnold at 174 pounds, outscoring him 11-0 to provide his team four match points.
Kyle Schickel won his second straight bout at 157 pounds, nearly recording bonus points for himself with an 11-4 decision over PJ Gohn. DuBois’ Kolby Ho added a decision at 165 pounds, giving Clarion a 19-3 advantage, and Worthing’s major over Arnold officially squared away the team win for Clarion.
The Fighting Scots showed signs of life in the heavyweights, winning at 184 and 197, but Ty Bagoly ended the bout on a high note with a shutout of Max Millin. Bagoly worked Millin for a 5-0 decision to wrap the night up for the Golden Eagles.
Hetrick wins at Edinboro
EDINBORO — Former Redbank Valley standout and Penn State Behrend sophomore Sam Hetrick won the high jump event at last Saturday’s indoor meet at Edinboro University, continuing his strong season.
Hetrick cleared the bar at 6 feet, 9 inches sharing first place with teammate Brady Smith.
Hetrick is off until the AARTFC Championships in Rochester, N.Y., March 4-5. He still holds the second-highest height in NCAA Division III at 6 feet, 10 3/4 inches which he cleared on Feb. 4 at Ashland’s Jud Logan Light Giver Open.
In other college news:
— Washington & Jefferson sophomore Declan Fricko, another Redbank Valley graduate, cleared 6 feet, 3/4 inches in the high jump at Saturday’s Mount Union Tune Up, finishing eighth. He’ll be competing at Thursday’s PAC Championships at Youngstown State University.
— The Penn State-DuBois women’s basketball season came to an end last week, finishing 8-16 overall. The Lady Lions had two area players on the roster. Redbank Valley’s Tara Hinderliter and Union’s Lexey Shick.
The two finished 1-2 in scoring with Hinderliter at 17.7 points per game and Shick at 12.8. Hinderliter was second in rebounds (6.3) while Shick led the team in assists per game (4.2).
Jr. high hoops continues
Both Redbank Valley junior high basketball teams won games at home Monday against Clarion-Limestone with both teams scheduled to visit Keystone Wednesday.
In Monday’s games, the A squad won 36-29 to improve to 8-6 while the B squad won 32-31 to improve to 10-4. Jaxon Huffman and Braylon Wagner scored 12 and 11 points respectively to lead the As to the win while Titus Smith and Caleb Root scored 13 and seven points apiece to lead the Bs to the win.
Last Friday, both Bulldogs teams lost at Cranberry, the As 44-30 and the Bs 21-20. For the A squad, Carson Gould scored 10 points while Wagner and Smith each finished with eight points. The B squad got 10 points from Eli Rex.
Wednesday, the Bulldogs split games at A-C Valley, the A squad winning 45-28 and the B squad losing 17-16. Huffman and Wagner scored 22 and 10 points respectively in the A squad win while Wyatt Byers netted seven points in the B squad’s loss.
Volleyball camp scheduled
NEW BETHLEHEM — The annual Redbank Valley elementary volleyball camp is scheduled for next Monday through Friday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for any girl in grades 3-6 at the high school gym.
The cost is $25 and pre-registration is not required and will be accepted at the door the first night of the camp. Instruction will be given by the varsity coaching staff and the current players.