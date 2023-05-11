Hetrick helps Behrend win title
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Turning in two runner-up finishes and two other top-five finishes, Penn State Behrend’s Sam Hetrick helped lead his team to its seventh straight Colonial States Athletic Conference Championships at Galludet University last weekend.
The former Redbank Valley standout finished second in the high jump (6 feet, 3 1/4 inches) and long jump with a career-best leap of 21 feet, 11 1/2 inches. Hetrick ran on the third-place 4x100-meter relay (43.73) while placing fifth in the 400 dash (53.0).
The Lions return to action this Friday in a Last Chance Meet at either Allegheny or Baldwin Wallace before the All-Atlantic Region Track & Field Conference Championships scheduled for Susquehanna University May 17-18.
Hetrick, an outdoor All-American with an eighth finish at nationals last year, finished fourth in the high jump at last year’s AARTFC Outdoor Championships before winning the same title indoors in March with a career-best height of 7 feet, 1/2 inch.
Hetrick’s outdoor-best high jump of 6 feet, 9 3/4 inches this spring shares the No. 4 NCAA Division III national ranking with two other jumpers. Three jumpers share the top mark 6 feet, 10 3/4 inches.
— The Indiana University of Pa. baseball team started the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference playoffs with top-seeded Millersville on Wednesday at Slippery Rock University. It’s the Crimson Hawks’ first postseason appearance since 2017. The Crimson Hawks were 23-27 going into the Millersville.
Redbank Valley’s Bryson Bain is a freshman pitcher on the roster, pitching in 10 2/3 innings over eight appearances.
A-C Valley/Union softball loses to Cranberry
SENECA — Playing for the first time in 10 days, the A-C Valley/Union Falcon Knights softball team dropped a 9-1 decision at Cranberry on Monday.
The Falcon Knights got two hits from Lexi Bauer and a double from Colleen Verostek, but that wasn’t enough to be the Berries who got a combined four-hitter from pitchers McKaylah Smith and Reyna Watson.
Magen Walzak and Mackenzie Parks pitched for the Falcon Knights who fell to 8-5 going into Wednesday’s home game with Redbank Valley. Saturday, they host Lakeview at 1 p.m. before next Monday’s doubleheader at Keystone starting at 3:30 p.m.
The regular season wraps up next Thursday at home with Moniteau.
Falcon Knights baseball
The A-C Valley/Union baseballers were scheduled to end a seven-day layoff with a doubleheader at home against Clarion and Forest Area.
The 6-5 Falcon Knights are scheduled to visit Kane Friday, Keystone for a doubleheader Monday and Karns City next Wednesday before next Friday’s home game with Cochranton next Friday.
Southern Clarion Co. LL roundup
In a rematch of the previous Saturday’s nightcap, Clarion County Community Bank defeated Smith’s Auto, 7-2, in Little League baseball action.
CCC Bank got things started in the first inning when Jace Babinsack singled on a 2-2 count off of Smith’s starting pitcher Axyle Fowler, scoring Mason Coradi. CCC Bank got on the board again in the third when Bryce Stewart singled in Mason Coradi then in the next at bat, Owen Coradi singled in Asher Graham.
The Big Red Machine got on the board in the top half of the fifth when Gavin Ealy singled to score Lily Myers and DeVon Bowser singled in Brody Bish.
CCC Bank got those two runs back and more in the bottom half of the fifth inning. Ryder Walker hit a big double scoring Graham, followed by a 2 RBI outfield single by Owen Coradi that scored Walker and Babinsack. The scoring was rounded out when Trevor Elliot singled in Stewart.
Ryder Walker took the mound and the win for CCC Bank, surrendering zero runs on one hit over two innings, striking out six. Mason Coradi recorded the last three outs of the kid pitch half of the game by striking out the side to earn the save for CCC Bank. His first of the year.
Axle Fowler took the loss for Smith’s Auto. The hurler went two strong innings, only allowing two runs.
CCC Bank scattered 15 hits. Stewart, both Coradis, Babinsac, Graham and Austin Traister each racked up multiple hits for CCC Bank. Stewart led CCC Bank with three hits in three at bats.
Fowler, Bish, Ealy, Bowser, Parker Greenawalt and Lily Myers all tallied hits for Smith’s with Ealy and Bowser each knocking in runs.
Monday, CCC Bank took to the road Monday night and suffered its first loss to Car Mate of Leeper, 12-0. Asher Graham pitched two innings and struck out four. Traister pitched one inning. Jace Babinsack had two hits. Mason Coradi, Ryder Walker, Bryce Stewart, Owen Coradi, Trevor Elliot and Graham each added one hit.
Tuesday, Shick’s Insurance beat Falcon Settlement of New Bethlehem, 13-4, as Nash Earley and Harry Bliss paced a 15-hit Shick’s attack with three hits apiece. Bliss doubled twice and Early doubled once. Hayden Corle, Andrew Kifer and Lucas Short each had two hits. On the mound, Corle, Earley and Emma Kifer each threw two innings, combining for nine strikeouts. For New Bethlehem, Caden Schultz, Harrison Barrett and Greyson Stewart each had two hits with Schultz doubling and Stewart tripling. Nico Rex struck out seven in four innings
