Clarion U. routed by Edinboro, 47-17
CLARION — The Clarion University Golden Eagles football team fell behind early last Saturday afternoon as its modest two-game win streak was snapped by Edinboro with the Fighting Scots defeating Clarion 47-17 at Memorial Stadium.
Clarion quarterback Zach Benedek and running back Khalil Owens both rushed for scores while Jarrett Esposito kicked his sixth field goal of the season, to account for the Golden Eagles offense.
Though the teams were essentially dead even in terms of total yardage – Edinboro gained 317 yards in toto, while Clarion finished with 316 yards – the Fighting Scots took advantage of four Golden Eagle interceptions. Edinboro converted two of those picks into touchdowns – a one-yard rush by Zidane Thomas in the third quarter, and a 91-yard pick-six by Allen Stritzinger in the fourth quarter – and defused other Golden Eagle drives in the process.
Next up for the Golden Eagles is No. 13-ranked Slippery Rock at home Saturday at noon.
Westminster tops Grove City, 24-17
GROVE CITY, Pa. — Jumping out to a 24-7 lead, the Westminster Titans held off Grove City College for a 24-17 win last Saturday afternoon.
The game featured a handful of Redbank Valley graduates on one of the two teams. For GCC, former Bulldog and sophomore lineman Kobe Bonanno finished with three tackles, one solo and two assists.
For the season, Bonanno has 19 tackles, 7 solo, 12 assists, in eight games as the Wolverines fell to 6-2. Also on the GCC roster are former Bulldogs Dalton Bish and Trenten Rupp.
For Westminster, long-snapper Coltin Bartley and defensive lineman Joe Mansfield saw action. Mansfield had a solo tackle. The Titans improved to 3-3.
This Saturday, Westminster visits Waynesburg while Grove City is off until a No. 5 trip to Washington & Jefferson.
CUP volleyball wins at UPJ
JOHNSTOWN — The Clarion Golden Eagles volleyball team got one step closer to earning a home match in the opening round of the PSAC Tournament on Tuesday night, as Clarion rallied from a one-set deficit to beat Pitt-Johnstown 3-1 (22-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-18) on the road.
Clarion (22-2, 12-1 PSAC West) will enter this weekend’s tilt with IUP with the opportunity to clinch that opening-round home match. By virtue of the team’s 3-1 victory over the Crimson Hawks (7-4 PSAC West) earlier this season, the Golden Eagles would need only to win two sets against IUP to earn the tiebreaker. Failing that, they would need only to win one of their three remaining matches to clinch an opening-round home match.
The Golden Eagles rebounded from a first set loss to the Mountain Cats, taking control in the subsequent three sets to cruise to the victory. Clarion hit a remarkable .434 over the course of three sets, including a sizzling .607 over the course of the second and third sets. They also worked hard on the defensive end, out-digging the Mountain Cats 81-55.
Cassidy Snider was dominant offensively and defensively, hitting .500 with 21 kills while also digging out 17 balls for a double-double. Alyson Peters contributed nine kills and a .500 attack percentage, and Amy Regrut was the third Golden Eagle to top .500 in attack percentage with eight kills on 15 attempts.