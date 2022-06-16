Sports physicals scheduled at Redbank Valley
NEW BETHLEHEM — Sports physicals for student-athletes planning to play fall sports at Redbank Valley High School are scheduled for three days this summer:
— Wednesday, July 20, 1 to 4 p.m.
— Thursday, July 21, 8 to 11:30 a.m.
— Wednesday, Aug. 20, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
The exam covers all levels of football at the school along with volleyball, soccer and cheerleader. The cost is $15 to be paid on the date of the physicals. Bring case or a check made out to Redbank Valley School District. Call the high school at 814-275-2424 to schedule a time for a physical.
All athletes must have a completed physical before he or she can practice with the team.
SLCC baseball game reports
Here are the latest Southern Clarion County game reports from its machine pitch minor league schedule:
Standings through June 11: Wessex Performances 11-0-1, Wolf’s Camping 9-1, Eden (Knox) 6-4, Smith’s Auto 6-5, Emlenton Granite 5-3, Hirsh’s Meats (Knox) 4-7, Heeter Lumber (Knox), Bliss Reclamation 1-7-1, IGA (Emlenton) NA.
Smith’s Auto 1, Wessex Performance 6
Wessex Performance wins final match up against Smith’s Auto 6-1.
In the first inning, Wessex Performance got its offense started when Jayden Morris singled in Nolan Carr and Noah Kriebel. Smith’s got on the board when Bryce Stewart singled in Dallas Laughlin with a grounder to short stop. Wessex added a run in the forth when Linken Kaetzel bounced a single back to the pitcher and scored Owen Coradi. Wessex notched three more runs in the fifth to pull away when Owen Coradi drove a liner to right field to score Nolan Carr and Jayden Morris followed that up with a hard double to left center to score Mason Coradi and Noah Kriebel.
Wessex Performance tallied 17 hits. Jayden Morris, Nolan Carr, and Owen Coradi all had three hits. Gavin Ealy, Noah Kriebel, Mason Coradi and Linken Kaetzel each collected two hits for Wessex Performance.
Smith’s racked up eight hits. Lilly Myers and Bryce Stewart each collected multiple hits for Smith’s. Myers went 3-for-3 at the plate. Stewart added two. Grayson Campbell, Parker Greenawalt, and Dallas Laughlin all added a hit each. The two teams will travel to Knox this Saturday for a possible matchups in the playoff tournament.
Bliss Reclamation 1, Wessex Performance 6
Wessex Performance defeated Bliss 6-1 in regular season final to finish unbeaten.
The scoring got started in the second inning when Bliss Reclamation’s Nakota Kightlinger singled in Bobby Deitz with a drive to shallow right field. Wessex Performance pulled ahead with two runs in the third inning, when Owen Coradi singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring Nolan Carr and Jayden Morris singled on the next pitch scoring Mason Coradi.
Wessex Performance scored four runs in the sixth inning to ice the victory. The offense in the inning was led by Jayden Morris, Gavin Ealy, Greyson Whyte and Jaxon Morris all driving in runs in the inning.
Wessex scattered 17 hits in the game. Jayden Morris. Mason Coradi, Gavin Ealy, Greyson Whyte and Linken Kaetzel all had multiple hits for Wessex Performance. Coradi and Morris both had three hits to lead Wessex Performance while Ealy, Whyte, and Kaetzel added two hits each. Nolan Carr, Noah Kriebel, Owen Coradi, Linken Kaetzel, Jaxen Boltz and Jaxon Morris all added a hit each.
Bliss Reclamation totaled 11 hits. Lucas Peters, Bobby Deitz and Devon Bowser each collected multiple hits for Bliss. Peters went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead Bliss in hits, with Deitz adding three and Bowser adding two. Jackson Perez and Nakota Kightlinger added a hit each. The game ended the season for the Bliss Reclamation team. Wessex Performance will join Smith’s Auto in the minor league playoffs this Saturday in Knox.
PGC’s 2022-23 hunting licenses now on sale
CLARION — Hunting licenses went on sale on Monday. The first day that Treasurer’s offices in the state can accept doe license applications is July 11.
This year again, state residents only have one week before non-resident doe applications can be accepted on July 18. Hunters must have their regular hunting license before applying for the antlerless tag. Additionally, first round unsold/bonus tags will be available Aug. 1 and the second round on Aug. 15. Any unsold doe tags will be available “Over the Counter” on Sept. 12.
Prices for all hunting licenses are the same as last year at $20.97 for residents and $101.97 for non-residents. The same goes for antlerless licenses at $6.97 for residents and $26.97 for non-residents. All checks are to be made payable to “County Treasurer.” Fill in three WMU choices on the doe license application. Use the envelope provided and mail it to the County Treasurer’s office at 330 Main St, Room 110 Clarion, PA 16214.
Any questions about this process or anything else, contact the Treasurer’s office at 814-226-1113 or kmontana@co.clarion.pa.us.
CARES for Kids Duathlon scheduled for July 16
COOKSBURG — The 13th Annual Western PA CARES for Kids Duathlon 5K and Community Walk is scheduled for July 16 at Cook Forest State Park at Shelter 2 on Forest Road.
The cost to register varies for solo entry ($40), team ($30), 5K only ($30) or the community walk ($10). Register on-line at http://getmeregistered.com/westernPACARES. The first 50 racers to pre-register on-line will be entered into a $100 gift card drawing at the race. T-shirts are guaranteed to registrations received by June 20.
Cash prizes will be featured for race winners with a free picnic lunch for all racers and spectators. A raffle will be held during the event, featuring tickets to theme parks and sporting events, and gift cards.
All proceeds benefit Western PA CARES for Kinds Child and Advocacy Center, which serves abused children and their families in Jefferson, Clarion and Forest counties.