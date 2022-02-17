Hetrick wins twice at Tiffin
TIFFIN, Ohio — Picking up two first-places, Penn State-Behrend’s Sam Hetrick turned in a personal-best performance in the 60-meter dash with a winning time of 7.26 seconds.
The former Redbank Valley standout also won the high jump with a height of 6 feet, 7 inches.
Hetrick’s career-best high jump mark of 6 feet, 10 3/4 inches he cleared on Feb. 5 at Ashland still ranks No. 2 nationally in NCAA Division III.
Behrend is scheduled to visit Nazareth Friday to wrap up the regular-season schedule before the AARTFC Championships at Ithaca College March 4-5.
In other college athlete news from area athletes:
— The Penn State DuBois women’s basketball team took a 5-15 record into its regular-season finale Thursday at PSU-Allegheny.
Redbank Valley’s Tara Hinderliter and Union’s Lexey Shick are the team’s top two scorers. In last Friday’s loss to PSU-Beaver, Hinderliter scored 19 points while Shick finished with three points, five rebounds and four assists.
For the season, Hinderliter (16.4 ppg.) and Shick (11.7) rank 1-2 on the team in scoring.
CUP wrestlers lose at Rider
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — The total team bouts were split right down the middle, but the Golden Eagle wrestling team was unable to muster any bonus points in falling by a 16-15 score to Rider on last Friday evening.
Clarion (8-7, 4-5 MAC) will close out its dual match season Saturday when it heads to Edinboro for the final tune-up before the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Championships starting at 6 p.m.
Two of the first three bouts of the night were as close as could be, with Tyler Klinsky edging out Joey Fischer in sudden victory and Quinn Kinner defeating Seth Koleno by 4-2 decision at 141 pounds.
It was not until Brent Moore’s return to the lineup at 149 pounds that Clarion got on the scoreboard, with the redshirt senior nearly taking a serious bite out of the Broncs’ lead, eventually notching the 5-2 decision.
Kyle Schickel followed that up with an impressive effort against Cole McComas at 157 pounds. The freshman came out aggressively and pushed the action against McComas, scoring scads of points early on and taking the advantage.
Schickel’s 8-2 decision made it a 9-6 team score for Rider, and John Worthing’s 7-3 decision over Shane Reitsma at 174 pounds pulled Clarion to within 12-9. At 165, DuBois’ Kolby Ho dropped a 9-2 decision to Michael Wilson.
Another big result came at the 184-pound spot, where the Golden Eagles’ Max Wohlabaugh enjoyed a relatively high-scoring bout to tie the team match at 12. Wohlabaugh tossed Evan Vazquez to his back for four quick points, building up a big lead in their bout.
The 9-2 decision tied the team match, but Matt Correnti scored what turned out to be a decisive bonus point with a major victory at 197 pounds. Ty Bagoly made a game effort to help his team at heavyweight, taking down David Szuba quickly and spending much of the early part of the match looking for a tilt. However, he could not quite get Szuba over, and while Bagoly got the decision the Broncs took the team match.
Clarion U. men lose to SRU
SLIPPERY ROCK — The Clarion University men’s basketball team dropped a PSAC West road contest on Monday night, falling 87-65 to Slippery Rock at the Morrow Fieldhouse. The Golden Eagles (9-15, 5-14 PSAC) will hit the road for a road contest against Cal U on Saturday at 3:00 pm before returning home on Monday at home against Gannon.
Kaison Branch scored a team-high 19 points on 4-of-8 shooting and four rebounds, while steady senior guard Connor Ferrell added 13 points five assists and two boards. Steve Kelly saw significant action off the bench playing 17 minutes and contributing three points and one assist.
Clarion shot an impressive 50 percent from beyond the arc in the first half but would not be able to keep the pace in the second half, finishing the game with a 31 percent average from long range.
Redbank Valley junior high hoops roundup
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs junior high teams swept to wins over visiting North Clarion Monday. Both teams were back in action Wednesday at A-C Valley.
The A squad won 43-23 to improve to 6-5. Jaxon Huffman and Carson Gould scored 22 and 11 points respectively to lead the way. The B squad won 21-5 and improved to 9-2 as Caleb Root and Titus Smith each scored six points.
Friday, both teams also swept wins over Union as the A squad won 36-22 as Huffman and Braylon Wagner scored 11 and 10 points respectively with Gould and Isaac Gourley each scoring six points. The B squad edged Union 20-19 as Wyatt Byers and Jonas Gourley each scored four points.
Last Wednesday, both teams lost at Clarion as the A squad fell 53-32 with Wagner and Huffman scoring 11 and seven points apiece. The B squad lost, 37-17, with Eli Rex leading the Bulldogs with nine points.