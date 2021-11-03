Bulldogs Juniors reach
ABC League finals
FOXBURG — The second-seeded and still unbeaten Redbank Valley Bulldogs improved to 9-0 with their 26-6 win over Karns City in last Saturday’s ABC League Junior Division semifinals held at A-C Valley.
The Bulldogs now face top-seed Armstrong, which advanced with a 28-12 win over Brookville. They’ll kick it off at 3 p.m.
In the Senior Division, Slippery Rock faces Armstrong in the final. Slippery Rock needed overtime to beat Brookville, 28-22, while Armstrong edged East Brady, 12-10.
The rest of Saturday’s schedule has the consolation games set for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. with Brookville facing Karns City in the Junior game at 11 and Brookville taking on East Brady in the Senior game at 1.
Jace Clowser ran for 146 yards on 10 carries and caught two passes for 18 yards while scoring two touchdowns. On defense, he recovered a fumble while intercepting a pass.
Tayvin Kennedy ran for 35 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Kayleb Young ran for a score while running for 20 yards and pass for 18 yards.
Elliot Troup had seven tackes with Kolby Yount recovering a fumble with two tackles. Nico Rex ran for a two-point conversion. Chris Shillings and Gabe Clinger also turned in solid games on defense with seven and four tackles apiece.
Redbank Valley junior high girls basketball roundup
The Redbank Valley junior high girls’ basketball teams split doubleheaders with Karns City and Brookville recently.
Monday, the Lady Bulldogs’ A squad improved to 9-0 with a 38-10 win over Karns City. Quinn White scored 15 points while Bella Orr and Addy Bond scored eight and seven points apiece.
The B squad lost to Karns City 21-17 to fall to 2-4. Hadlee Hagan and Tessa Starcher scored five and and four points respectively.
Last Friday at Brookville, the Lady Bulldogs won the A game, 52-5, as Bond and White scored 19 and 13 respectively. Allyn Hagan added sevne points. In a 23-17 loss in the B game, Starcher and Carly Neiswonger scored six and four points apiece.
Area players on D9and10Sports.com
Honor Roll
WARREN — Accounting for all six touchdowns in Clearfield’s 38-7 win, Oliver Billotte of Clearfield is the Week 10 D9and10Sports.com Jim Kelly Football Player of the Week Powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.
Billotte scored four times on the ground while throwing a pair of touchdown passes in the victory, which improved Clearfield to 10-0 on the season, the ninth unbeaten regular season in school history.
He ran 11 times for 142 yards and was 5 of 8 passing for 139 yards while also throwing an interception.
Honorable Mention: Brayden Fox (Brockway), Blake Pisarcik (Brockway), Charlie Krug (Brookville), Dylan Rieder (Cameron County), Thad Butler (Curwensville), Jayce Anderson (Karns City), Tyler Albright (Keystone), Zander McHenry (Keystone), Bret Wingard (Keystone), Bryson Bain (Redbank Valley), Domenic Allegretto (Ridgway), Camron Marciniak (Ridgway), Mikey Card (Union/A-C Valley), Dawson Camper (Union/A-C Valley), Skyler Roxbury (Union/A-C Valley)