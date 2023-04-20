Hetrick wins Behrend Invite
ERIE — Penn State Behrend’s Sam Hetrick of Redbank Valley won the high jump crown at last Saturday’s Behrend Invitational.
Hetrick cleared a season-best 6 feet, 9 3/4 inches to take the title. He also ran to a win in the 400-meter dash, crossing the line in a career-best 51.4 seconds.
Hetrick’s height puts him on the No. 2 spot on the national NCAA Division III list behind George Fox’s James King, who cleared 6 feet, 10 1/4 inches last Friday in Portland, Oreg.
In other college athlete news:
— Thiel College’s Quintin Weaver of Union finished 10th in the 1,500 run (4:16.15) and 22nd in the 800 (2:13.75) while running a leg on the fifth-place 4x400 relay (3:37.59) at last Saturday’s Tomcat Invitational at home.
— Also at the Tomcat Invitational, Waynesburg’s Claire Clouse of Redbank Valley ran a season-best 13.53 seconds in her 10th-place finish in the 100 dash. She was 10th in the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches) and ran on the sixth-place 4x100 relay (52.83).
— At the Tomcat Invitational as well was Washington & Jefferson’s Declan Fricko, who finished third in the high jump (5 feet, 10 3/4 inches).
— Clarion’s Madison Foringer, also at Thiel, finished 23rd in the discus with a career-best mark of 88 feet, 8 inches).