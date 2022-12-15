PIAA football playoffs wrap up
HARRISBURG — Six state champions were crowned in the PIAA football playoffs last weekend at Cumberland Valley High School.
Saturday in Class 6A, St. Joe’s defeated Harrisburg 42-7 for its fifth title in seven years since the six-class system was started in 2016. In Saturday’s other game, Belle Vernon edged Neumann-Goretti, 9-8, for the Class 3A crown.
Friday, Southern Columbia beat Westinghouse, 37-22, to win Class 2A. It’s the Tigers’ sixth straight state title and seventh in eight seasons. In Class 5A, Pine-Richland downed Imhotep Charter, 28-14.
Last Thursday, Steelton-Highspire topped Union-New Castle, 22-8, for its second Class 1A title in three years. In Class 4A, Bishop McDevitt blasted Aliquippa 41-18.
CUP wrestlers win MAC opener
BLOOMSBURG — Powered by two wins by fall and featuring five bonus-point victories in total, the Golden Eagle wrestling team routed Bloomsburg on the road for a 33-8 Mid-American Conference dual victory Monday night.
The win was the eighth straight dual victory for the Golden Eagles over the Huskies and the fourth straight at Nelson Fieldhouse, as well as the third time in the last five meetings that Clarion scored 30 or more team points against Bloomsburg. That was largely on the back of two first period wins by fall, with Will Feldkamp and Cam Pine each dropping their opponents in the opening three minutes to stack up the points. John Worthing, Ty Bagoly and Kyle Schickel all contributed major victories to add on to the runaway.
Worthing’s win over Matt Benedetti started out relatively close, with the former managing just a 4-1 advantage through five minutes of wrestling. The Golden Eagle started on bottom in the third period and quickly reversed Benedetti for two points, adding to his ride time advantage, and from there the sophomore went to work on putting up the points. He built a 10-3 lead at the end of regulation and added the riding point for the major decision, a harbinger of things to come for the rest of the night.
Feldkamp did not nearly as much time with Bruno Stolfi, taking him down within the first few seconds of the bout and getting to work on putting him on his back. He worked to tilt Stolfi and finally did so with 45 seconds remaining in the period, quickly pinning him to increase Clarion’s lead to 10-0.
Bagoly followed with a 13-3 major decision over Tanner Culver in the 197-pound match, giving the Golden Eagles a 14-0 team lead.
Bloomsburg did manage to chip away at that lead with two major decisions themselves, recording the bonus point wins at 285 and 133 pounds to pull within 17-8. Seth Koleno halted the Husky rally with a gritty win at 141 pounds, holding off Josh Mason for a 2-1 decision. The match was scoreless through the first two periods and remained that way deep into the third, but by that point Mason had accrued two minutes of riding time by riding out Koleno for the duration of the second period. Essentially trailing 1-0 and needing a takedown, Koleno fired a double-leg out of a stoppage and won a long scramble with just 12 seconds remaining, holding on for the win.
Kyle Schickel officially clinched the team win in the 149-pound bout, majoring Tal-Reese Flemming by a 14-4 score. He scored an early takedown in the first period and rode out Flemming, and eventually pushed that edge to 7-1 late in the second period. Schickel toyed with Flemming in the third period, cutting him loose and taking him back down several times to set the final deficit.
The true cherry on top of the sundae came in the 165-pound bout, when Pine made quick work of Trenton Harder in the finale. Pine fought off a high-crotch shot from Harder to force a stalemate, and followed that up with a counter to Harder’s shot that turned into a roll. He put Harder in the front headlock and spun him to his back for a fall just 1:19 into the period.
Next up for the Golden Eagles are three matchups Friday at Gardner Webb in North Carolina, starting with the hosts and followed by matchups with Chattanooga and MAC foe SIU-Edwardsville.
The last match of the calendar year is next Thursday at Cleveland State.