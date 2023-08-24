Youth football season kicks off
NEW BETHLEHEM — Visiting Union came away with a three-game sweep of Redbank Valley in ABC Youth Football League season-opening action last Saturday night.
Union took the senior game 28-0, juniors 46-0 and bantams 26-0.
Next up for both teams this Saturday are road games, Redbank Valley at East Brady for a 9:30 a.m. bantam kickoff and Union at Karns City for a 4:30 p.m. bantam kickoff.
Other scores from the opening week:
Seniors — Armstrong 26, A-C Valley 6; Grove City 10, East Brady 0; Karns City 16, Slippery Rock 0; and Moniteau 32, C-L 0.
Juniors — Armstrong 14, A-C Valley 8; East Brady 28, Grove City 20; Karns City 14, Slippery Rock 8; and Moniteau 14, C-L 12.
Bantams — Armstrong 30, A-C Valley 0; East Brady 30, Grove City 12; Karns City 20, Slippery Rock 8; and Moniteau 30, C-L 0.
Game Commission license update
Here are the antlerless license numbers for area Wildlife Management Units going into Tuesday as reported on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website:
WMU 2D Southern Clarion and Jefferson counties (south of I-80) and west of Route 219 including parts of Indiana, Butler and Venango counties and all of Armstrong County: 86,000 allotted, 1,190 available
WMU 2E Southeast tip of Jefferson County, Indiana County east of Route 219 and parts of Clearfield County (south of I-80) and northwestern Cambria County: 52,000 allotted, 12,342 available.
WMU 2F Clarion and Jefferson counties north of I-80 and parts of Venango, Elk, Warren and McKean counties and all of Forest County: 49,000 allotted, SOLD OUT
WMU 2G Extreme northeast corner of Jefferson County, Clearfield County north of I-80, Elk County east of route 219, Cameron County and parts of Centre County, Clinton County, Lycoming County, Tioga County Potter County and McKean County: 35,000 allotted, SOLD OUT